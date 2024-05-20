The daily terror of being a TV writer right now

As TV writers tried to stay afloat despite last year's strikes, and not everyone succeeded, they kept their eyes on 2024, with visions of writers' rooms plentiful and new series dancing in their heads. Instead, they returned to an industry experiencing slight paralysis. It's brutal there, says Alyssa Clark, a writer on Servant And The 100. Most of my acquaintances take other jobs to survive. Is this their reward for surviving widespread layoffs, a crippling pandemic and a double strike? Is this really the new normal?

I just don't sleep, says Gideon Yago, who wrote for The press room And The Mosquito Coast. These last few months have been the most difficult. I haven't had a conversation with anyone in the industry who hasn't expressed fear and frustration. This is really bad when you work in the enchantment and entertainment business.

Insiders have differing opinions on what to call the gray cloud currently hanging over Hollywood. Some believe it is a temporary slowdown triggered by fears of a strike this summer by essential blue-collar workers in the IATSE union. Some believe this is a much-needed course correction after a streaming war in which studios actually seemed to compete. lose money. Some people think, and this is the scariest option, that it is a permanent contraction. Before we started the strikes, we were already facing a moment where, due to corporate consolidation, mergers and acquisitions and a lot of uncertainty, many buyers were unsure of exactly what their fiscal and creative mandates were, explains Lee Hollin, executive vice president. television and head of current programming at Lionsgate.

The writers are terrified. It's really bad when you work in the enchantment and entertainment business, one of them said.

Once the strikes happened and lasted this long, we redoubled our efforts to figure out how much to spend and what we spend it on. Even when the shutdown subsides and more new shows are eventually given the green light, production is unlikely to return to previous levels. The new normal is one in which there are far fewer jobs, says a senior official. I went from thinking it would take a few months for things to improve to now saying it would be at least until 2025. But I think 2025 won't necessarily be entirely rosy either. The agent adds that the industry needs time to resolve all the business turmoil: they are currently in a very aggressive reduction mode.

This is precisely what makes TV writers lose sleep. The talk from executives is that they need to see where they stand money-wise after all this, and they won't make big changes until everything is revamped, TV comedy writer says . One executive told me he thought it would be 36 months before everything was back to normal, and I don't know anyone who can go a year and a half without a job. This author also fears that executives will be much less adventurous in the few projects they greenlight: I really fear that it's just this age of security. A seasoned producer confirms the screenwriters' fear: I take fewer big swings, fewer flyers. Instead, the producer strives to be picky and keep costs low. How can we put as much quality on screen as possible and not ask for this huge amount of money to make a show? Sometimes it takes a while to build an audience, so you don't want your show to be too expensive and people to be unsure when the time comes to renew.

Caution is not necessarily a bad thing for the industry. As one studio executive said: “We went through this period where, because everyone was chasing Netflix, it was We need more content to attract subscribers. But when you look at the landscape over the last three or four years, so many shows were one-and-dones, meaning a show was pulled after the first season. They put it into production and it didn't resonate with audiences, either because it wasn't good or because there was so much content it was hard to find it. In a world where people only have 350 series to choose from instead of 600, the chances that these series will be watched, consumed, discussed, appreciated are better.

The studio source knows the dwindling number of jobs is concerning, but adds: “There will still be room for great storytellers.” The bar is just going to be a little harder to clear. Having a famous star attached to a project won't guarantee a green light, and many showrunners accustomed to lucrative deals may not like the new math. Flat is the new thing, the studio source says, adding that even elite writers can be lucky to have their contracts renewed at the current rate, rather than getting a raise as they would have in the past.

Many industries that once prioritized growth at all costs are now focused on profit. In TV land, it's a precipitous fall after the frenzied streaming wars, when companies pumped crazy money into their shows. Some people in the industry are quick to blame last year's strikes for the new anomaly. When you have to give so much in the negotiation, even if it's completely fair, the studios and networks will try to get it back, explains the veteran Hollywood producer. Jorge A. Reyes, a television writer who was an outspoken pro-unionist during the Writers Guild of America work stoppage, resists the notion that strikes played a substantial role in this phenomenon: there was a slowdown before the strikes, linked to market forces and Wall Street. The industry will never be able to maintain the level of shows and production of three years ago. So this was going to happen regardless of the strike.

Last year, Hollywood was divided into warring camps, and it happened shortly after a battle between writers and their agents. Unstable vibrations persist. Everyone I know has been traumatized by tribal warfare, Yago says. But there is an existential threat hanging over every aspect of this industry, and we need to find our way back to loving the people we work with and having a true creative point of view, because that's the only way to unlock this thing. Screenwriter David Schneiderman takes a long-term view. He rode the wild waves of Hollywood for two decades, as the zeitgeist and the market changed. You have to learn to manage the tides, but it's not a safe or pleasant place to live or work, he says. Even when everything is going well, it's a nightmare.

Hoping the nightmare turns into a dream. One source, who spent years working for the government in Washington, D.C., has returned to his previous life. I can't believe it actually worked for a minute there, he said regretfully. I thought I was done with Washington forever. But the strikes emptied his bank account. However, he's still brainstorming script ideas when he gets home from his comfortable, well-paid job in Washington: Every day I can't wait to quit so I can go back to Hollywood. I can't wait to return to the chaos. Hopefully the chaos can be a little more lasting when I return.