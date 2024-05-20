Hollywood icons Costner and Demi Moore return to Cannes – Journal





(From left) American actress Margaret Qualley, French director Coralie Fargeat and actress Demi Moore pose during a photocall for the film The Substance at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes on Sunday.AFP CANNES: Two Hollywood legends return to the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, as Kevin Costner debuts his sprawling, self-financed western and Demi Moore returns in a blood-filled body horror. The star-studded premieres come halfway through the world's most famous film festival, where Emilia Perez, a musical about a transgender drug lord, starring Selena Gomez, is currently the talk of the town. Epic Western Horizon, an American saga is a passion project for Costner, who said he began working on the script in 1988. Despite huge success with westerns, including the Oscar-winning film Dances with Wolves, Open Range and the TV shows television Yellowstone, he could not find a studio ready to finance his script. But I loved it and so I decided to write four, which is very American and I'm crazy, said Costner, who financed the project himself. The first film will be presented on Sunday in Cannes during a special screening outside the main Palme d'Or competition. A second film has also been filmed, and both will be released in theaters around the world this summer. Horizon follows several characters and storylines on the violent frontier, as Europeans establish colonies on Native American lands. Costner stars alongside Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington. Another veteran American star, Demi Moore, takes center stage in The Substance, a horror film that addresses the immense pressures society places on women to achieve bodily perfection. Moore starred in several hit films in the 1990s, including Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and GI Jane. (From left) American actress Isabelle Fuhrman, actor Kevin Costner and British-American actress Sienna Miller arrive for the screening of the film Horizon: An American Saga on Sunday.AFP But this year's Cannes is a remarkable return to the red carpet, after years in which Moore made headlines more for her marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher than for her acting. Schizophrenic The Substance is one of 22 films in the running for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or. High-profile entries that have played so far include Francis Ford Coppola's divisive epic Megalopolis, Andrea Arnold, Bird's much-loved childhood saga, and Paul Schraders' widely criticized Oh, Canada. The early favorite appears to be Emilia Perez by French author Jacques Audiard, who received a hero's welcome from the world's media as he hosted a press conference, a day after its world premiere. Karla Sofia Gascon, a Spanish trans woman, plays a Mexican drug lord who longs to change sex and escape the life of narcotics. We are normal people who can have the career we want, Gascon said. Zoe Saldana plays a lawyer who must organize the operation, which is kept secret from everyone, including the wife of the narco boss, played by pop star turned actor Gomez. The characters regularly break out into song, with lyrics touching on everything from plastic surgery to Mexico's struggles with corruption and warring drug gangs. Audiard said he initially envisioned the film as an opera. The collapse of democracy in Mexico, a country he finds schizophrenic, provides the perfect setting for tragedy, the director said. Outside of the competition for the Palme d'Or, Cate Blanchett launched Rumors, which follows a group of world leaders who gather for a G7 summit but end up lost in a forest, with the debauchery that ensues. I think if you try to make sense of this movie you'll feel like you're losing your mind, Blanchett joked. The winner of the Palme d'Or will be revealed on Saturday, the closing day of the festival. Published in Dawn, May 20, 2024

