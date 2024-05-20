10 Family Activities to Do for Memorial Day in Central Texas





Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching, but it's not too late to make fun family plans. From water parks to zoos to natural wonders, there are plenty of things kids can enjoy with their parents in Central Texas. Here is a list of last minute ideas: Six Flags Fiesta Texas Where: 17,000 W I-10 in San Antonio The famous amusement park offers a Memorial Day Special a free upgrade on all-season packages. Those who purchase a season pass will also receive four discounted tickets to bring a friend. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Schlitterbahn Where: 400 N Liberty Ave. in New Braunfels Daily water park tickets Currently costs around $45 for adults and $40 for children and seniors. A season pass sells for $99. SeaWorld San Antonio Where: 10500 Sea World Drive in San Antonio A Memorial Day Sale offers season passes starting at $99, an offer that saves more than 25%. Annual passes are also on sale. Daily tickets start at $49.99, down from $94.99. Typhoon Texas Water Park Where: 18500 TX-130 Service Road in Pflugerville THE water park will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. Saturday and Sunday will open at the same time, but will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Natural Bridge Caverns Where: 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road in San Antonio This attraction offers cave tours, a zipline and ropes course, rock climbing and more. Ticket Prices vary depending on the activities chosen. Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch Where: 26515 Natural Bridge Caverns Road in San Antonio Not far from the caverns is a drive-in zoo. Guests can appreciate a self-guided tour, a guided tour or a VIP experience with a giraffe. Animal world and snake farm zoo Where: 5640 S Interstate 35 in New Braunfels Tickets at this animal attraction costs $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children. Private encounters with lemurs, fennec foxes, capybaras, snakes, alligators and more are also available. Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Where: 3001 Kalahari Boulevard. at Rocher Rond No overnight stay is required to enjoy the amenities of this resort located just outside of Austin. Day passes are available for the resort's grand arcade as well as the outdoor and indoor water parks. Ice Museum Where: 11506 Century Oaks Terrace in Austin Guests can enjoy unlimited ice cream, cute photo spots, a sprinkler pool and much more. Ticket prices vary. The Bullock Museum Where: 1800 Congress Ave. in Austin For an educational treat, visit the Bullock Museum at $13 for adults and $9 for youth. San Antonio Zoo Where: 3903 N Saint Marys St. in San Antonio Daily entry at the zoo costs $31.99 for adults and $27.99 for children.

