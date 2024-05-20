Check out the upcoming festival, new music, and fun facts in entertainment news





This week in Louisiana entertainment news, learn 5 interesting facts about Louisiana's famous late criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde, get ready for the annual jambalaya festival, and check out the lineup. If you like music, check out this sound engineer who seeks to harness the sounds of the bayou community. In political news, find out which Louisiana city is seeking to ban hemp consumables that create THC effects. Catch up on history – 90th anniversary of the deaths of Bonnie and Clyde The Federal Bureau of Investigations considered them the most notorious criminal couple in American history. After this notorious criminal duo went on a spree of robberies, murders and carjackings, they were killed in Louisiana. According to Federal Bureau investigations, the infamous couple, Bonnie and Clyde, were shot and killed by police officers during an ambush in Bienville Parish in May 1934. The local town where the ambush took place is offering a reproduction of the ambush in a museum. Discover five interesting facts about the notorious couple through their criminal journey. Interesting Facts About Bonnie and ClydeWhat to know about Bonnie and Clyde in Louisiana before the 90th anniversary of their deaths Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Gastronomic festival, Bayou tunes Head to the “Jambalaya Capital of the World” for their annual Jambalaya Festival. Similar in many ways to Spanish paella, the term “jambalaya” is derived from the Spanish jamon for ham. Jambalaya found its way into Creole cuisine in the late 1700s, where it quickly took on the flavor of added local ingredients. The 57th edition of the event will take place from May 24 to 26 along S. Irma Boulevard. in Gonzalez. The festival also includes lots of music on three stages. Learn more about the Jambalaya festivalGonzales prepares for the annual jambalaya festival. Here's what's on the program In a small second-floor office in downtown Thibodaux, a sound engineer seeks to harness the sounds of the bayou community. Having retired from the Navy and Coast Guard, Adam W. Thomas has moved home and is pursuing his dream of sharing the bayou skies with the rest of the world. Learn more about Adam Thomas' storySound engineer returns to Thibodaux to capture sounds of the bayou The hemp party is over Louisiana's two-year-old high-flying hemp party could soon end if the Legislature approves a bill from a Shreveport senator that would ban all consumable hemp products like gummies or chocolate containing THC. Critics say edibles and drinks containing THC are akin to recreational marijuana and accuse retailers of marketing to minors. Shreveport Republican Sen. Thomas Pressly's House Bill 237, aimed at banning all consumable THC hemp products, was approved by the House Criminal Justice Committee this week. Learn more about the evolution of BILL 237In Louisiana, a senator from Shreveport seeks to ban hemp consumables that create high levels of THC

