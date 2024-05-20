Launch of new Saudi production company 3SIX9 Studios in Cannes





A new Saudi film studio with considerable financial resources and Hollywood connections is launching from the Cannes Film Festival with a series of film and television projects. Los Angeles-based 3SIX9 Studios – announced at an event on a yacht in Cannes Bay – is co-founded by actress and producer Daya Fernández, who serves as CEO; Inga V. Smith, former vice president of production at Paramount and president of the company; “Prison Break” star Amaury Nolasco; and Saudi businessman Sheikh Mohammed Youssef El Khereiji, chairman of the Global Group of Companies, who will serve as chairman. Sheikh Mohammed is a billionaire who wears many hats, including CEO of media advertising and investment entity Engineer Holding Group (EHG). He has already invested in Hollywood films. Now, “its recent support for 3SIX9 Studios demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation in global cinema,” according to a statement. 3SIX9 Studios will collaborate with prominent Saudi production services company Yellow Camel Productions to bring Hollywood productions to the kingdom with the aim of improving “the scope and diversity of film productions and positioning Saudi Arabia as a key player of the international film industry,” he said. » said the statement. Projects in the 3SIX9 Studios pipeline include “Bunny Run,” an action comedy written by Jayson Rothwell (“Thriller”) scheduled to shoot in Saudi Arabia in fall 2024; “Scotland Yank,” described as “a contemporary comedic reimagining of Sherlock Holmes” written by Mitch Klebanoff (“Dancing Ninja,” “The Journey”) which will be filmed in the United States and Saudi Arabia; “Patrol,” an action-horror film in the vein of “Predator”; and “No Night So Long: Double Clutch,” a television series created by director Ilya Naishuller (“Nobody”) and Will Stewart.

