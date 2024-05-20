News Binge: all the stories from the last week in one place

SMDP Staff Report

Children and adults agree on well-being during Mental Health Awareness Month:

Residents of all ages and backgrounds came together this month in the name of mental well-being. May marks Mental Health Awareness Month nationwide, and McKinley Elementary School staff and students delivered messages about mental wellness at the school board's May 2 meeting of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. Board members received information on a host of enrichment activities and clubs at the school aimed at nurturing all aspects of the child, including their intellectual, socio-emotional, physical, creative and cultural.

the young people welcomed flourish in the animation course thanks to the local group:

Chrisie Morris, a rising student at Cal State University Long Beach, took a major step into the animation industry in 2023 with an internship at DreamWorks Animation, working on shows like Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Morris landed the position with the help of Santa Monica-based Ready to Succeed LA, an organization dedicated to helping foster youth and first-generation college students gain internships and work experience.

14,000-gallon sewage spill closes beaches, Santa Monica unaffected:

Earlier this month, about 14,400 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Ballona Creek and Santa Monica Bay, with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials warning people to stay safe. out of the water and wet sand of Ballona Creek and a mile away. north of Venice Beach and 1 mile south of Dockweiler. Beach water quality advisories were still green after the spill for Santa Monica beaches, with the small exception of the water around the Santa Monica Pier, which presents its own set of problems.

Families are motivated for Firefighters Day activities:

The Santa Monica Fire Department opened Fire Station 1 on May 11 to residents interested in learning more about its vital role in the community. At the Firefighters' Day open house, firefighters and other fire department personnel allowed children and families to explore the fire trucks and take a tour of the fire station to get an overview of daily operations. Other local and regional partners were also present, with the American Red Cross providing practical information on CPR and emergency preparedness, as well as other information booths hosted by the Emergency Response Initiative. Emergency Stop the Bleed from UCLA and the California National Guard.

The city's tallest apartment building could rank 6th and Colorado:

On the evening of May 13, a community meeting was held on Zoom to allow local residents to listen and comment on the mixed residential-retail project proposal set for 601 Colorado Ave. The project covers two lots and measures approximately 150 feet by 150 feet. ., and should be positioned between 6th Street and 6th Court, facing Colorado Ave., across from the Big Blue Bus depot. There is currently a row of abandoned outlets there which are frequently used by homeless people as illegal makeshift shelters.

The Main Streets board game is a boon for local restaurants:

Main Street restaurants went by Go over the weekend, collecting business from local customers with a board game twist. The ninth annual Monopoly boardwalk took place Sunday as popular bars and restaurants participated in the MAINopoly: Taste of Main Street event that continued to bring the board game to life. Locals visited 20 locations like Jamesons Pub, Tavern on Main, Rabano and Ashland Hill, taking part in a food or drink tasting that gave attendees a stamp of their dedicated game board.

The youth council adds vitality to local non-profit employment services:

On May 11, the Young Professionals Advisory Council (YPAC) of the nonprofit Chrysalis hosted its inaugural Cheers to Changing Lives Cocktail Party at Expert Dojo, eclipsing a $40,000 fundraising goal by bringing in $50,195 $ to the organization. YPAC was founded in 2019 with the primary goal of training the next generation of advocates and donors for Chrysalis, which is dedicated to helping people overcome barriers to entering the workforce to find and maintain a job. In its first five years of existence, YPAC has built a base of young professionals from Fortune 100 companies in industries ranging from venture capital and real estate to entertainment and technology.

Safety for cyclists and pedestrians strengthened as Council votes to ban harassment and provide legal protections:

At the May 14 meeting of the Santa Monica City Council, council members voted unanimously 7-0 to hear and approve a new ordinance (Section 3.75) of the Santa Monica Municipal Code that will prohibit harassment of cyclists and will grant a private right of action in civil matters. court for violations. The ordinance would not be enforced by City officials and would not require expenditure of City resources, other than potentially some educational efforts. For this section, the definition of bicycle is expanded to include not only vehicles powered solely by human power, but also those powered by a combination of human and electric power.

Rock gods and comedy icons support the mission of local clinics at the gala:

Venice Family Clinic hosted its first HEART (Health + Art) Gala at 3Labs in Culver City on May 11, a star-studded evening of entertainment that raised $2.7 million for the Venice Family Clinic's innovative health services. clinical. The clinic, which includes locations in Santa Monica and Venice, provides health services and programs to more than 45,000 people in need in Los Angeles County. The clinic would not hold its prominent position without the help of art, as the organization's first walk and auction in 1979 helped save the clinic. A host of musical icons and comedy legends attended the evening, including U2 guitarist The Edge, who received the HEART Award alongside his wife and artist Morleigh Steinberg.

Westside Ballet Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Movement Mastery:

The 50th anniversary of the premier Westsides Ballet Theater Company paid tribute to an iconic ballerina with two breathtaking performances, featuring a dancer who recently brought national glory to the company's legacy. Over the weekend at BroadStage, Santa Monica's Westside Ballet presented the Masters of Movement series for its 50th anniversary spring performances, centered around a tribute to the legendary Patricia Neary, one of the pioneering ballerinas of the 20th century . The presentations culminated with Neary receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his distinguished career.

Gilberts celebrates five decades of culinary and cultural significance:

Gilberts in Santa Monica celebrated its 50th anniversary Monday with a retro menu, entertainment and a community celebration focused on the history that was built within its walls. The current iteration of the restaurant began in the mid-1970s, but the man behind the legend, Gilbert Rodriguez Sr., was born much earlier. Born on August 31, 1928, in Texcoco, Mexico, Rodriguez eventually moved to the United States to work in the fields, but due to the cold weather, he began working in various restaurants in Santa Monica.

Poetry and cinema merge to form a unique festival atmosphere:

Two art forms that continue to resonate on the Westside combined last month in an affair crossing all genres and all generations. In April, Beyond Baroque in Venice hosted the third Los Angeles International Poetry Film Festival, dedicated to bringing poems to life through the visual medium. Ranging from student films to professional productions, various poems were used as scripts for filmmakers, creating their own short interpretations of the written works, eliciting an enthusiastic response from Beyond Baroque audiences.

Homeless man drags woman by her hair on the way to the beach

Malcolm Jimmy Ward, Jr., 48, was arrested May 13 for assaulting a woman on the beach. Ward is accused of grabbing the woman by the hair and dragging her to the bathroom. Bystanders intervened and Ward was later arrested.

One Mid-City Cypress project in the works while another is knocked down

Downtown Santa Monica may be poised to add a major housing location, while another proposal for the area was recently rejected by the city's Architectural Review Board (ARB). Two buildings at 1801 and 1819 Santa Monica Blvd. are currently undergoing approval by the ARB, with the side-by-side projects planned to be two eight-story projects comprising 288 units, including 30 affordable housing units. The project is yet another potential venture submitted by Cypress Equity Investments, which has been heavily involved in Santa Monica development in recent years. Another submission from Cypress, a proposed eight-story mixed-use apartment complex at 2025 Wilshire Blvd., was temporarily canceled by the ARB at its April 29 meeting due to issues including the project looking like an office building rather than a residential complex.

