Find the latest coastal chic looks at Planet Hollywood's Miracle Mile boutiques in Las Vegas – Las Vegas Magazine

As spring gives way to summer, you're looking for a way to stay cool while looking cool. And at Planet Hollywood's Miracle Mile boutiques, your perfect seasonal looks await. Good shopping! Photography by Christopher DeVargas; Styling by Christie Moeller; Stylist assistant: Tiffany Weekes; Hair and makeup by Etienne Lovelle; TNG models: Gunther and Alaina Alaina: White House Black Market FORME tank top ($50), White House Black Market V-neck tweed jacket ($215), White House Black Market ultra high-waisted sculpted denim pants ($110), White House Black Market necklace ($60), ALDO Maysee mule sandals ($80), QUAY Australia Hot Gossip Sunglasses ($85) Gunther: White House Black Market fancy stitch crew neck cardigan ($89), GUESS Long t-shirt ($39), GUESS Tyron Blazer ($148), GUESS Clément twill chino pants ($98), QUAY Australia Backstage Pass Sunglasses ($85), Tommy Bahama OluKai Laeahi Lauhala Slip-on Sneakers ($165) Gunther: Tommy Bahama Coolside IslandZone Polo Sweater ($128), Tommy Bahama Beach Coast Linen Blend Pants ($128) Tommy Bahama OluKai Nalu Slide ($80) Alaina: White House Black Market fancy stitch crew neck cardigan ($89), White House Black Market Sleeveless Utility Collar Midi Dress ($190), White House Black Market canvas ring belt ($75), White House Black Market necklace ($60), ALDO Maffayyx shoulder bag ($68), QUAY Australia On Set Sunglasses ($85), Tommy Bahama Andre Assous Madina Raffia Wedge Sandal ($279) Gunther: Tommy Bahama Sea Glass Camp Shirt ($100), Tommy Bahama Saltwater Lightweight Textured Crew Sweater ($138), Tommy Bahama On the five-pocket pants By IslandZone ($128), Tommy Bahama OluKai Laeahi Lauhala Slip-on Sneakers ($165), QUAY Australia Show Biz Sunglasses ($85) Alaina: GUESS/Marciano Anisa jacket ($280), GUESS/Marciano Anisa shorts ($150), White House Black Market Half-Zip Ribbed Halter Sweater Tank ($69), ALDO Summer Wedge Sandals ($75) Gunther: GUESS mosaic embroidered shirt ($89), GUESS Porto pants ($108), Tommy Bahama OnPar IslandZone Blazer ($295), Tommy Bahama OluKai Laeahi Lauhala Slip-on Sneakers ($165), Tommy Bahama Cutler Panama Hat ($190), QUAY Australia Big Time Sunglasses ($95) Alaina: GUESS/Marciano Bowie Blazer ($250), GUESS/Marciano Chloé Bowie Pants ($220), Tommy Bahama Andre Assous Madina Raffia Wedge Sandal ($279) miraclemileshopslv.com Click here for your free subscription to the weekly digital edition of Las Vegas Magazine, your guide to everything there is to do, hear, see and experience in Southern Nevada. Along with the latest edition emailed to you every week, you'll find plenty of great, money-saving deals from some of the hottest attractions, restaurants, properties and more! And Las Vegas Magazine is full of informative content like restaurants to visit, cocktails to sip, and attractions to enjoy.

