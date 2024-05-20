Delhi-born filmmaker at Cannes Critics' Week with Estonian participation | Bollywood





Cannes Critics' Week is one of the rare sections of the 77th Cannes Film Festival not to officially include an Indian entry. But digging a little into the side segment selection, we find an Indian name attached to an exceptional short fiction film. HT Image The film is called “Sauna Day”, directed by Estonian filmmaker couple Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Tushar Prakash belongs to Delhi. He attended the Polish National Film School in Lodz. He has lived in Estonia since 2020 and straddles two different countries and cultures. “Sauna Day,” a 13-minute film, follows “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood,” an award-winning 90-minute documentary that follows a group of women who, by baring their bodies and souls in a smoke sauna, form a sisterhood that is much more than superficial. The critically acclaimed feature film was edited by Prakash. “Sauna Day” focuses on two men from southern Estonia who go to a smoke sauna to relax after a hard day at work. Their desire for connection, while largely unspoken, surfaces beneath their masculine exteriors. Hints, who is a singer-musician as well as a filmmaker, says: The two men of Sauna Day talk a lot about mundane subjects, but not through words. Men tend to avoid intimacy. We wanted to explore their courage to be vulnerable. The challenge, says Prakash, was to tell a story without using a lot of dialogue. The film uses the language of silences and glances, of things left unsaid. Prakash studied history before taking a short course in filmmaking in Delhi. This stint helped him meet people from Jamia Millia Islamia. They gave me the foundations that allowed me to understand cinema and its nuances, he says. In the cultural centers of Delhi, he watched the masterpieces of world cinema. He was particularly fascinated by the trilogy “Decalogue” and “Three Colors” by Krzysztof Kieslowski. In 2007, Prakash became the first Indian to secure a place at the prestigious Lodz film school. He left school in 2012 and returned to Delhi, where he spent the next few years. Anna and Prakash first met at a workshop and that is how their partnership, in life and in cinema, began. Does Prakash have an Indian film on the anvil? Yes, of course, he replies. As a man, I am Indo-Estonian. As a filmmaker, I am also Indo-Estonian. Aware of my hyphenated cultural identity, I can be one or the other, or both at the same time, without one being detrimental to the other, he adds. Hints says we have an Indian film in mind, which we hope to start writing soon. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/delhibred-filmmaker-in-cannes-critics-week-with-estonian-entry-101716184656887.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos