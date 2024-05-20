Line of Duty actor Brian McCardes' cause of death revealed by family





The family of Course of action Actor Brian McCardie has announced his cause of death. McCardie died in Glasgow on 28 April, aged 59. Although he appeared in several on-screen roles throughout his career, the Scottish star was best known for playing organized crime boss Tommy Hunter in the BBC crime drama. Course of action. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) last week, the actor's sister revealed that he died following an aortic dissection. Hello Everyone, The McCardie family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support regarding the sudden passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, the message began. Brian died following an aortic dissection, causing brief pain and sudden death. She then shared details of the funeral mass, which is due to take place in Lanark and Motherwell, near Glasgow, on Thursday May 23. In response, several X users shared their condolences, with some posting their favorite McCardie moments on screen. Lake of Shards actor Anthony Boyle recalled their collaboration on the 2018 BBC Agatha Christie miniseries The test of innocence. ( Grant Keelan/BBC/PA Wire ) It was one of my first jobs and he was so nice to me, Boyle wrote. And so funny. We talked a lot about Irish history and his obsession with Michael Colins. He was an absolute legend. All my condolences. Ms McCardie was the first person to announce her brother's sudden death last month. She wrote in an X-post that he was a wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, adding: Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and he is gone far too soon. We love him and will miss him dearly, please remember Brian in your thoughts. McCardie's death was also confirmed by his agency, United Agents, who said in a statement: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian's sudden death. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free He was such a talented actor that we were fortunate to represent, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Although McCardie played in two seasons of Course of action from 2012 to 2014, his formidable crime boss character was regularly mentioned in the seasons that followed. He was also known for starring in the 1995 historical drama Rob Roy, with Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange and Brian Cox. McCardie played Alasdair MacGregor, the brother of Neeson's main character. He has also appeared in several television roles, including the recent Agatha Christie adaptation. Murder is easythe mini-series Titanic and the drama set in Dundee Dog Days.

