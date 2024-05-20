From Suniel Shetty to Hema Malini, Bollywood celebrities voted in Mumbai





Hema Malini shows her tattooed finger at a polling station. People in 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories are voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls today. Polling is being held for five parliamentary seats in Bihar, Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (7) and two territories of the Union – Jammu and Kashmir (1) and Ladakh. (1). As polling is underway, several Bollywood celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Dharmendra, Varun and David Dhawan, were seen casting their votes in Mumbai. The main candidates contesting in the fifth phase include Union ministers Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Smriti Irani (Amethi) and Rajnath Singh (Lucknow). Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar with his mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar after voting for the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra at the polling station in Mumbai after casting his vote. Sunil Shetty arrives at a polling station in Mumbai. Amir Khan's daughter Ira and son Junaid Khan also voted in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Bollywood actor and former MP Paresh Rawal at a polling station in Mumbai. BJP MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini and her daughter Isha Deol after voting in Mumbai. Veteran Bollywood director and producer David Dhawan with his son-actor Varun Dhawan. Producer Boney Kapoor with his daughter Khushi Kapoor seen after voting for the fifth phase of elections in Mumbai. In Maharashtra, polling is taking place in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, including six in Mumbai. Piyush Goyal, Bharati Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi) are among the key candidates of the BJP, which has also roped in prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central). According to the Election Commission, in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, over 8.95 million voters, including 4.69 million males, 4.26 million females and 5,409 third gender voters will decide the fate of 695 candidates.

