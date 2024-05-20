Hulk Villains Captain America 4 Role Discussed by MCU Actor





Summary Tim Blake Nelson finally plays The Leader after 17 years, joining the cast of Captain America: Brave New World.

The role of the Leader in the film will be “based on reality”.

The Leader's return after so long could tie into a potential Hulk storyline, focusing on Bruce Banner's blood falling into the wrong hands.



The role of the leader in Captain America: Brave New World just received a new teaser for its Marvel Cinematic Universe actor. Tim Blake Nelson made his MCU debut as Samuel Sterns in 2008. The Incredible Hulk. While the actor's character has been teased to become The Leader, a prominent villain in Marvel Comics' Hulk, Sterns has never been seen again in the MCU – until now. After 17 years, Nelson will finally play The Leader, joining the cast of Captain America: Brave New World. On the Inside You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Tim Blake Nelson revealed some details about the role of The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World. The MCU actor revealed that The Leader and Captain America: Brave New Worldthe story will be “based on reality“, Nelson feeling satisfied with going in that direction with the Hulk villain. The next Captain America movie will also include the return of Liv Tyler's Betty Ross for the first time since The Incredible Hulk, with Harrison Ford stepping into the role of his father, Thunderbolt Ross, after the death of William Hurt. Check out the full quote below:

“I really give credit to Marvel and also to Julius [Onah] for wanting to make a very reality-based superhero film. As far as our approach to The Leader, that's really where we went, and I was really happy to do it that way. » Related Captain America 4 Set Photos: 10 Reveals About the Story, Returning Characters, and More A wave of new set photos for Captain America: New World Order confirms the returning characters as well as hints at plot points for the upcoming sequel.

How the Leader's Captain America: Brave New World Return Could Impact the MCU Villain Could Connect To She-Hulk: Lawyer

Captain America: Brave New World, as the title suggests, is not a Hulk movie. Bruce Banner isn't set to return for the MCU film – aside from a surprise appearance – but although the story centers on Sam Wilson, the MCU's new Captain America, several Hulk characters will appear in the film of 2025. Chief among them is The Leader, who is apparently the main villain of the film, and the character's return to the MCU after 17 years could connect to a Disney+ series, setting up a major Hulk storyline for the franchise. In She-Hulk: lawyer, Jennifer Walters became She-Hulk after being exposed to Bruce Banner's blood. Later in the series, several characters attempt to get their hands on Hulk's blood, with Todd becoming a Hulk-like creature after injecting himself with it. The series set up a possible future storyline that the Hulk's blood would fall into the wrong hands. This plot point comes right on time with The Leader's Captain America: Brave New World appearance, with the villain also having been transformed after being accidentally exposed to Banner's blood.

Based on his MCU origin story and She-Hulk: lawyerthere is a good chance that the role of the Leader in Captain America: Brave New World could be linked to a continuation of the plot related to other characters trying to get their hands on Banner's blood to create more Hulks. Marvel Studios is rumored to be developing some sort of World War Hulk adaptation, and this could be linked to The Leader's return in Captain America: Brave New World. Captain America: Brave New World Captain America: Brave New World (formerly titled New world order) marks Sam Wilson's first big screen appearance in the MCU as Steve Rogers' successor after receiving the suit and shield in Phase 4's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie returns as the titular Avenger to the alongside Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumby as Isaiah Bradley and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, former ally of the Incredible Hulk. Harrison Ford makes his MCU debut, replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. Director Jules Onah Release date February 14, 2025 Writers Dalan Musson, Malcolm Spellman

Source: Inside You with Michael Rosenbaum

