Akshay Kumar says his son Aarav left home at 15, wears second-hand clothes and has no interest in Bollywood: he's a very simple boy | Bollywood News





Akshay Kumar rarely speaks about his children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara, in public, preferring to keep their lives away from the limelight. However, he made an exception in cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's brand new talk show Dhawan Karenge on Jio Cinema. During the interaction, Akshay revealed that Aarav doesn't want to make films and wants to pursue a career in fashion. Speaking on the show, Akshay explained that he didn't want Aarav to leave home at the age of 15 to study abroad. He said, “My son Aarav is studying at the University of London. He left home at the age of 15. He always liked to study and wanted to be alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn't want him to leave. However, I couldn't stop it because I left home when I was 14. Khiladi Kumar praised his son for being punished, doing all the household chores himself and avoiding splurging on expensive clothes. He said: “He does his own laundry, he’s a good cook, he makes the utensils and doesn’t even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a flea market, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn't believe in waste. It would be natural for Aarav to make his way into the film industry, given that his parents and grandparents have been a part of the industry. However, the actor said that his son was not interested in films. “We never forced him to do anything; he is interested in fashion, he does not want to do cinema. He came to me and told me I didn't want to make films. I said it’s your life, do what you want to do,” he said. Akshay also praised his wife and himself for raising Aarav to be a simple man. He said, “I am happy with the way Twinkle and I have raised Aarav; he is a very simple boy. My daughter, on the other hand, loves clothes. Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna. The two had Aarav in 2002. Nitara was born in 2012. Last month, Aarav turned 21. Akshay had shared a heartwarming message for his son on his birthday. He wrote: “Hey simple Angrez, put the candles on your cake, count to 21 today, but for me you would always be the little one who would jump on my lap and make a tough day worth having. be prosecuted. Enjoy your day son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you've already done 😉 I love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/akshay-kumar-says-son-aarav-left-home-at-15-wears-second-hand-clothes-is-not-interested-in-bollywood-9340532/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos