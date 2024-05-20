Yellowstone actor Dabney Coleman dies at 92





The actor specialized in mischievous villains like the chauvinistic boss in “9 to 5” and the evil television director in “Tootsie.”

SANTA MONICA, California, Kevin Costner paid tribute to the late actor Dabney Colemanwho played his character's father in “Yellow stone“. Coleman, best known for his roles on “9 to 5,” “Tootsie,” “Boardwalk Empire” and more, died Thursday afternoon, his daughter, Quincy Coleman, confirmed in a statement to ET. He was 92 years old. On Friday, Costner went to his house Instagram story to share a tribute to his former co-star, who played John Dutton Jr., the patriarch to Costner's John Dutton III. The actor shared screenshots of “one of the most heartbreaking scenes I've ever been a part of,” referencing the Season 2 episode of “Yellowstone” in which his character reflects on his final days from his father. “What an honor to have been able to work with Dabney Coleman,” Costner continued. “May he rest in peace.” Kevin Costner paid tribute to his late “Yellowstone” co-star Dabney Coleman on his Instagram Story. RELATED: Dabney Coleman, the Actor Who Often Played the Villain, Has Died The emotional season 2 finale titled “Sins of the Father” ended up being Coleman's final on-screen role, culminating in Costner's character accepting Rip (Cole Hauser) as a son and sorting out his own emotions regarding the death of his father. Following the news of his death, Coleman's daughter shared a statement with ET, writing, “My father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and delightfully at age 92 in his Santa Monica home on Thursday May 16, 2024, at 1:50 p.m..” “My father built his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul aflame with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” she continued. “Throughout his life, he has navigated this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery. Teacher, hero and king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death for his spirit will shine through through his work, his loved ones and his legacy… he is survived by his children Meghan, Kelly, Randy and Quincy Coleman and his grandchildren Hale and Gabe Torrance, Luie Freundl and Kai & Coleman Biancaniello; Coleman's agent, Jeffrey Goldberg, also wrote: “I will only add that it has been a great privilege to have represented Dabney and to have been able to call him my friend. He will be greatly missed.” MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our 9NEWSLETTER daily Download the 9NEWS app

