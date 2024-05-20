Zoe Saldaa says Hollywood's battle for gender equality is 'our fault'

Zoe Saldaña says the future of female representation in the film industry depends on women's ability to break the glass ceiling. And those who do cannot rest on their laurels.

“We need more female CEOs. We need more women on boards. Because they are the gatekeepers,” she said. “We need the keys that open these doors. And once those women are there, don't just be happy and feel lucky to be the only woman sitting at the table. Ask three men to stand up.

Speaking as part of Kering's Women in Motion program at the Cannes Film Festival, the “Avatar” star discussed a wide range of topics, from her landmark moment working with James Cameron to her latest starring role in the dramatic police opera “Emilia Pérez” by Jacques Audiard. – which debuted to one of the loudest buzzes of the festival.

“I'm like a little girl from Queens, New York. Being able to star in a James Cameron movie and propel me into a full-fledged career,” she said. “It happened and I took every opportunity. I opened all the doors that seemed open to me, I entered. But here I am, like 10 years later, reaping the benefits again and again from films that were so successful they became franchises, and that takes time. So it's not that I don't like it. It's just that I still want to grow as an artist.

In conversation, moderated by Variety Senior Entertainment Editor Angelique Jackson Saldaña noted that she battles anxiety and self-sabotaging tendencies when it comes to her career. “I’m never satisfied. I'm really, really hard on myself,” she added. “Sometimes I can get in my own way. And then I have people that you trust and you make a path and you're sort of saying, 'You're going to tell me the truth.' I'm a big girl. I'm wearing my big girl pants so you can just give them to me because I'll take them.

One such example occurred when she was offered a role in Taylor Sheridan’s “Special Ops: Lioness” series for Paramount+.

“[Manager] Grindstone [Yorn] It’s like, “Are you doing it? » And I'm like, 'No.' Like, “You do it!” ” “, did she say. “You have to follow the right material wherever it is. But it's my fear because I know it [Sheridan] has great monologues with its characters. I am dyslexic. Spanish is my first language. Taylor shared his material. I saw “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water.” Like, I love his work. So, I couldn't succeed.

Saldaña is on the ground at Cannes with the Spanish-language musical “Emilia Pérez,” which drew rave reviews and a thunderous nine-minute ovation after its world premiere Saturday. Saldaña stars alongside Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón in the Audiard-directed film about a drug cartel leader who seeks gender-affirming surgery.

“Being here and you receive it and people are deeply moved, I'm speechless,” she said of the crowd's reaction at the premiere. “I just don't know what to say because I love art so much, and when cinema is so special and so fresh, it moves you. And I'm not narcissistic. I just started to trust Me, like when I'm not making art, I'm consuming it. I organize it in my life. This is what we do. And [‘Emilia Pérez’ director] Jacques [Audiard] is an artist that I consume a lot.

And while Saldaña has enjoyed working on the biggest franchises — from Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy” to “Star Trek” — to independent films like “Emilia Pérez,” which is seeking a U.S. distributor, he There is no doubt that “Avatar” was the role that changed the course of his career.

“I went from being a small production to being the princess of this alien planet that reached the whole world, and I was traveling around the world being photographed by people. I was able to meet producers and directors that I had never known, that I never thought I would be able to meet. I was offered roles that I always thought I should fight for.

Ultimately, she said men must also participate in the fight for gender equality in the industry.

“When women are there, make more room for other women. It is important. It’s up to us to do it,” she said. “And for the men, those who do things right and make room for women, thank you. You are so sexy!