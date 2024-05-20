Bollywood comes out in force, but the turnout is lukewarm in Mumbai, at 27.28% till 3 p.m.





Mumbai: As voting continued in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai, the financial capital witnessed a low voter turnout of 27.28 per cent till 1 p.m. This, even as several Bollywood celebrities and industrialists turned up at their designated polling booths to exercise their franchise and appealed to residents to vote in large numbers. According to the Election Commission, the turnout recorded till 1 p.m. for the city's six constituencies was: Mumbai North (26.78%), Mumbai North Central (28.05%), Mumbai North East (28. 82%), Mumbai North West (28.82%). 28.41 percent), Mumbai South (24.46 percent) and Mumbai South Central (27.21 percent).

Notable personalities such as Union Minister Piyush Goyal, industrialist Anil Ambani and actor Akshay Kumar cast their votes in the early hours of voting. Later, several other actors including Paresh Rawal, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen at various polling stations in Mumbai. So were expectant parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and star batter Suryakumar Yadav also cast their votes early in the afternoon. The 49 parliamentary constituencies in the fifth round of Lok Sabha elections witnessed a cumulative voter turnout of 36.73 per cent till 1 p.m., according to data shared by the Election Commission. According to the polling body, Ladakh recorded the highest voter turnout (52.02 percent), followed by West Bengal (48.41 percent), Jharkhand (41.89 percent), Uttar Pradesh (39.55 percent), Odisha (35.31 percent), Jammu and Kashmir (34.79 percent). ), Bihar (34.62 percent) and Maharashtra (27.78 percent). According to the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore men, 4.26 crore women and 5,409 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of the ballot. Disclaimer: This report is automatically generated from ANI news service. ThePrint assumes no responsibility for its content. Read also : Voter turnout sees 68% drop in contested seats so far, major states saw decline in all 4 phases

