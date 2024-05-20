Every Actor Posthumously Nominated for an Emmy





















Almost 14 months after his death in May 2022, Ray Liotta was honored with an Emmy nomination for his supporting performance in the Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird. This makes him the 21st male actor to be recognized posthumously by the television academy. Scroll through our photo gallery to see who else has joined this list in the Primetime Emmys' seven-decade history. The only victories resulting from one of these obituaries are associated with David Brûle (The Prize, 1971), Raul Julia (The Burning Season, 1995), and Chadwick Boseman (What if?, 2022), the first of which was the inaugural member of this club. Also included on this list Will Geerwhose feat of receiving three posthumous offers at once (in 1978) remains unmatched. All eight current categories of live male performances (plus genderless character voiceover) are represented on this list. The participants' lifespans ranged from 40 to 87 years (average 63 years), with nine months being the average time between an actor's death and the ceremony in question. David Burns ('The Price', 1971) Image Credit: Courtesy Image Died: March 12, 1971 (68 years old) Category: Drama Supporting Actor Role: Mr. Solomon, a furniture appraiser hired by two brothers who are settling their late father's estate Result: Won Previous acting appointment:

– 1966, dramatic supporting actor, “The Trials of O'Brien”

Jack Hawkins ('QB VII', 1975) Image credit: ABC Died: July 18, 1973 (62 years old) Category: Supporting actor in a television film Role: Judge Gilroy, responsible for a defamation case against an alleged Nazi collaborator Result: Lost to Anthony Quayle (“QB VII”) Previous acting appointments:

None

Stanley Baker (“How Green Was My Valley”, 1977) Image credit: BBC Died: June 28, 1976 (age 48) Category: Limited series actor Role: Gwilym Morgan, a Welsh coal miner who works hard to support his wife and six sons Result: Lost to Christopher Plummer (“The Changers”) Previous acting appointments:

None

Peter Finch (“Raid on Entebbe”, 1977) Image credit: NBC Died: January 14, 1977 (60 years old) Category: TV movie actor Role: Yitzhak Rabin Prime Minister of Israel at the time of Operation Thunderbolt in 1976 Result: Lost to Ed Flandre (“Harry S. Truman: Speak Out”) Previous acting appointments:

None

Walter McGinn (“Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years”, 1977) Image credit: ABC Died: March 31, 1977 (age 40) Category: Supporting actor in a television film Role: Louis Howe secretary to the American president Franklin D.Roosevelt during his first term Result: Lost to Burgess Meredith (“Tail Gunner Joe”) Previous acting appointments:

None

Will Geer ('The Waltons', 'The Love Boat' and 'Eight Is Enough', 1978) Image credit: CBS Died: April 22, 1978 (76 years old) Categories: Drama Supporting Actor, Single Lead Performance in a Continuing Series, and Single Supporting Performance in a Continuing Series The roles:

– “The Waltons” – Zebulon Walton, patriarch of a large family living in rural Virginia in the 1930s

– “The Love Boat” – Franklyn Booterstone, a curmudgeon who befriends a teenage runaway

– “Eight is enough” – Sam, a conman who meets the family in central Bradford on Christmas Eve Results:

– Lost to “The Waltons” at Robert Vaughn (“Washington: behind closed doors”)

– Lost to “The Love Boat” at Barnard Hughes (“Lou Grant”)

– Lost for “Eight is Enough” for Ricardo Montalban (“How the West was conquered”) Previous acting appointments:

– 1973-1977, dramatic supporting actor, “The Waltons” (won 1975)

Jim Davis ('Dallas', 1981) Image credit: CBS Died: April 26, 1981 (71 years old) Category: Drama actor Role: Jock Ewing, a Texas oil tycoon who sold his business to his greedy son just before the series began Result: Lost to Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) Previous acting appointments:

None

Jack Albertson (“My Body, My Child”, 1982) Image credit: ABC Died: November 25, 1981 (74 years old) Category: Actor in a supporting role for a television film/limited series Role: Poppa MacMahon, the father of a teacher who decides whether or not to continue her pregnancy Result: Lost to Laurence Olivier (“Brideshead revisited”) Previous acting appointments:

– 1975-1977, comedy actor, “Chico and the Man” (won in 1976)

– 1975, supporting actor in variety and music, “Cher” (won)

Michael Conrad ('Hill Street Blues', 1984) Image credit: NBC Died: November 22, 1983 (58 years old) Category: Drama Supporting Actor Role: Phil Esterhaus, a police sergeant who serves as a role model to others in his station Result: Lost to Bruce Weitz (“Hill Street Blues”) Previous acting appointments:

– 1981-1983, dramatic supporting actor, “Hill Street Blues” (won in 1981-1982)

Nicolas Colasanto (“To your health”, 1985) Image credit: NBC Died: February 12, 1985 (61 years old) Category: Actor in a comic supporting role Role: Ernie “Coach” Pantusso, a retired baseball coach working at a Boston bar Result: Lost to Jean Larroquette (“Night Court”) Previous acting appointments:

– 1983-1984, supporting actor, “Cheers”

Richard Burton (Ellis Island, 1985) Image credit: CBS Died: August 5, 1984 (58 years old) Category: Actor in a supporting role for a television film/limited series Role: Phipps Ogden, an early 20th century American senator who marries an actress Result: Lost to Karl Malden (“Fatal Vision”) Previous acting appointments:

None

Danny Thomas ('Empty Nest', 1991) Image credit: NBC Died: February 6, 1991 (79 years old) Category: Comedy guest actor Role: Leo Brewster, mentor to a pediatrician whose skills have declined due to age Result: Lost to Jay Thomas (“Murphy Brown”) Previous acting appointments:

– 1955-1956, actor in the continuing series, “Make Room for Daddy” (won in 1955)

– 1958, actor in the continuing series, “The Danny Thomas Show”

– 1959, comedy actor, “The Danny Thomas Show”

Raul Julia (“The Burning Season”, 1995) Image credit: HBO Died: October 24, 1994 (54 years old) Category: TV movie/limited series actor Role: Chico Mendes a Brazilian environmentalist dedicated to protecting the Amazon rainforest. Result: Won Previous acting appointments:

None

Phil Hartman (“NewsRadio,” 1998) Image credit: NBC Died: May 28, 1998 (age 49) Category: Actor in a comic supporting role Role: Bill McNeal, New York AM radio news anchor Result: Lost to David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) Previous acting appointment:

– 1994, Variety/Musical performance, “Saturday Night Live”

Lloyd Bridges (“Seinfeld”, 1998) Image credit: NBC Death: March 10, 1998 (85 years old) Category: Comedy guest actor Role: Izzy Mandelbaum, a retiree proud of his physical fitness Result: Lost to Mel Brooks (“Crazy of you”) Previous acting appointment:

– 1957, Single Performance, “Tragedy in a Temporary City”

JT Walsh (“Hope”, 1998) Image credit: TNT Died: February 27, 1998 (54 years old) Category: Actor in a supporting role for a television film/limited series Role: Ray Percy, a bigoted theater owner accused of wrongful death in 1960s Texas. Result: Lost to George C. Scott (“12 Angry Men”) Previous acting appointments:

None

John Ritter (“8 Simple Rules”, 2004) Image credit: ABC Died: September 11, 2003 (54 years old) Category: Comedy actor Role: Paul Hennessy, a writer who tends to be overprotective of his three teenagers Result: Lost to Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”) Previous acting appointments:

– 1978; nineteen eighty one ; 1984, comedy actor, “Three's Company” (won in 1984)

– 1988, comedy actor, “Hooperman”

– 1999, guest comedy actor, “Ally McBeal”

Ossie Davis (“The L Word,” 2005) Image credit: Showtime Died: February 4, 2005 (87 years old) Category: Guest theater actor Role: Melvin Porter, a terminally ill man who struggles to identify with his lesbian daughter Result: Lost to Ray Liotta (“ER”) Previous acting appointments:

– 1969, Solo performance, “Professor, professor”

– 1978, dramatic actor, “King”

– 1997, supporting actor in a TV movie/limited series, “Miss Evers' Boys”

Fred Willard (“Modern Family”, 2020) Image credit: ABC/Richard Cartwright Death: May 15, 2020 (86 years old) Category: Comedy guest actor Role: Frank Dunphy, the laid-back father of regular character Phil Dunphy Result: Lost to Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”) Previous acting appointments:

– 2003-2005, guest actor in comedy, “Everybody loves Raymond”

– 2010, guest comedy actor, “Modern Family”

Chadwick Boseman (“What If…?”, 2022) Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety; Disney+ Death: August 28, 2020 (43 years old) Category: Character voiceovers Role: T'Challa, a Star-Lord version of the Marvel superhero known as Black Panther Result: Won Previous acting appointments:

None

Ray Liotta (“The Black Bird,” 2023) Image credit: Apple TV+ Death: May 26, 2022 (67 years old) Category: Actor in a supporting role for a television film/limited series Role: James Keenefather of man jailed for drug and arms trafficking Result: Lost to Paul Walter Hauser (” Black bird “) Previous acting appointment:

– 2005, dramatic guest actor, “ER” (won)

