Every Actor Posthumously Nominated for an Emmy
Almost 14 months after his death in May 2022, Ray Liotta was honored with an Emmy nomination for his supporting performance in the Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird. This makes him the 21st male actor to be recognized posthumously by the television academy. Scroll through our photo gallery to see who else has joined this list in the Primetime Emmys' seven-decade history.
The only victories resulting from one of these obituaries are associated with David Brûle (The Prize, 1971), Raul Julia (The Burning Season, 1995), and Chadwick Boseman (What if?, 2022), the first of which was the inaugural member of this club. Also included on this list Will Geerwhose feat of receiving three posthumous offers at once (in 1978) remains unmatched.
All eight current categories of live male performances (plus genderless character voiceover) are represented on this list. The participants' lifespans ranged from 40 to 87 years (average 63 years), with nine months being the average time between an actor's death and the ceremony in question.
-
David Burns ('The Price', 1971)
Died: March 12, 1971 (68 years old)
Category: Drama Supporting Actor
Role: Mr. Solomon, a furniture appraiser hired by two brothers who are settling their late father's estate
Result: Won
Previous acting appointment:
– 1966, dramatic supporting actor, “The Trials of O'Brien”
-
Jack Hawkins ('QB VII', 1975)
Died: July 18, 1973 (62 years old)
Category: Supporting actor in a television film
Role: Judge Gilroy, responsible for a defamation case against an alleged Nazi collaborator
Result: Lost to Anthony Quayle (“QB VII”)
Previous acting appointments:
None
-
Stanley Baker (“How Green Was My Valley”, 1977)
Died: June 28, 1976 (age 48)
Category: Limited series actor
Role: Gwilym Morgan, a Welsh coal miner who works hard to support his wife and six sons
Result: Lost to Christopher Plummer (“The Changers”)
Previous acting appointments:
None
-
Peter Finch (“Raid on Entebbe”, 1977)
Died: January 14, 1977 (60 years old)
Category: TV movie actor
Role: Yitzhak RabinPrime Minister of Israel at the time of Operation Thunderbolt in 1976
Result: Lost to Ed Flandre (“Harry S. Truman: Speak Out”)
Previous acting appointments:
None
-
Walter McGinn (“Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years”, 1977)
Died: March 31, 1977 (age 40)
Category: Supporting actor in a television film
Role: Louis Howesecretary to the American president Franklin D.Roosevelt during his first term
Result: Lost to Burgess Meredith (“Tail Gunner Joe”)
Previous acting appointments:
None
-
Will Geer ('The Waltons', 'The Love Boat' and 'Eight Is Enough', 1978)
Died: April 22, 1978 (76 years old)
Categories: Drama Supporting Actor, Single Lead Performance in a Continuing Series, and Single Supporting Performance in a Continuing Series
The roles:
– “The Waltons” – Zebulon Walton, patriarch of a large family living in rural Virginia in the 1930s
– “The Love Boat” – Franklyn Booterstone, a curmudgeon who befriends a teenage runaway
– “Eight is enough” – Sam, a conman who meets the family in central Bradford on Christmas Eve
Results:
– Lost to “The Waltons” at Robert Vaughn (“Washington: behind closed doors”)
– Lost to “The Love Boat” at Barnard Hughes (“Lou Grant”)
– Lost for “Eight is Enough” for Ricardo Montalban (“How the West was conquered”)
Previous acting appointments:
– 1973-1977, dramatic supporting actor, “The Waltons” (won 1975)
-
Jim Davis ('Dallas', 1981)
Died: April 26, 1981 (71 years old)
Category: Drama actor
Role: Jock Ewing, a Texas oil tycoon who sold his business to his greedy son just before the series began
Result: Lost to Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”)
Previous acting appointments:
None
-
Jack Albertson (“My Body, My Child”, 1982)
Died: November 25, 1981 (74 years old)
Category: Actor in a supporting role for a television film/limited series
Role: Poppa MacMahon, the father of a teacher who decides whether or not to continue her pregnancy
Result: Lost to Laurence Olivier (“Brideshead revisited”)
Previous acting appointments:
– 1975-1977, comedy actor, “Chico and the Man” (won in 1976)
– 1975, supporting actor in variety and music, “Cher” (won)
-
Michael Conrad ('Hill Street Blues', 1984)
Died: November 22, 1983 (58 years old)
Category: Drama Supporting Actor
Role: Phil Esterhaus, a police sergeant who serves as a role model to others in his station
Result: Lost to Bruce Weitz (“Hill Street Blues”)
Previous acting appointments:
– 1981-1983, dramatic supporting actor, “Hill Street Blues” (won in 1981-1982)
-
Nicolas Colasanto (“To your health”, 1985)
Died: February 12, 1985 (61 years old)
Category: Actor in a comic supporting role
Role: Ernie “Coach” Pantusso, a retired baseball coach working at a Boston bar
Result: Lost to Jean Larroquette (“Night Court”)
Previous acting appointments:
– 1983-1984, supporting actor, “Cheers”
-
Richard Burton (Ellis Island, 1985)
Died: August 5, 1984 (58 years old)
Category: Actor in a supporting role for a television film/limited series
Role: Phipps Ogden, an early 20th century American senator who marries an actress
Result: Lost to Karl Malden (“Fatal Vision”)
Previous acting appointments:
None
-
Danny Thomas ('Empty Nest', 1991)
Died: February 6, 1991 (79 years old)
Category: Comedy guest actor
Role: Leo Brewster, mentor to a pediatrician whose skills have declined due to age
Result: Lost to Jay Thomas (“Murphy Brown”)
Previous acting appointments:
– 1955-1956, actor in the continuing series, “Make Room for Daddy” (won in 1955)
– 1958, actor in the continuing series, “The Danny Thomas Show”
– 1959, comedy actor, “The Danny Thomas Show”
-
Raul Julia (“The Burning Season”, 1995)
Died: October 24, 1994 (54 years old)
Category: TV movie/limited series actor
Role: Chico Mendesa Brazilian environmentalist dedicated to protecting the Amazon rainforest.
Result: Won
Previous acting appointments:
None
-
Phil Hartman (“NewsRadio,” 1998)
Died: May 28, 1998 (age 49)
Category: Actor in a comic supporting role
Role: Bill McNeal, New York AM radio news anchor
Result: Lost to David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”)
Previous acting appointment:
– 1994, Variety/Musical performance, “Saturday Night Live”
-
Lloyd Bridges (“Seinfeld”, 1998)
Death: March 10, 1998 (85 years old)
Category: Comedy guest actor
Role: Izzy Mandelbaum, a retiree proud of his physical fitness
Result: Lost to Mel Brooks (“Crazy of you”)
Previous acting appointment:
– 1957, Single Performance, “Tragedy in a Temporary City”
-
JT Walsh (“Hope”, 1998)
Died: February 27, 1998 (54 years old)
Category: Actor in a supporting role for a television film/limited series
Role: Ray Percy, a bigoted theater owner accused of wrongful death in 1960s Texas.
Result: Lost to George C. Scott (“12 Angry Men”)
Previous acting appointments:
None
-
John Ritter (“8 Simple Rules”, 2004)
Died: September 11, 2003 (54 years old)
Category: Comedy actor
Role: Paul Hennessy, a writer who tends to be overprotective of his three teenagers
Result: Lost to Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”)
Previous acting appointments:
– 1978; nineteen eighty one ; 1984, comedy actor, “Three's Company” (won in 1984)
– 1988, comedy actor, “Hooperman”
– 1999, guest comedy actor, “Ally McBeal”
-
Ossie Davis (“The L Word,” 2005)
Died: February 4, 2005 (87 years old)
Category: Guest theater actor
Role: Melvin Porter, a terminally ill man who struggles to identify with his lesbian daughter
Result: Lost to Ray Liotta (“ER”)
Previous acting appointments:
– 1969, Solo performance, “Professor, professor”
– 1978, dramatic actor, “King”
– 1997, supporting actor in a TV movie/limited series, “Miss Evers' Boys”
-
Fred Willard (“Modern Family”, 2020)
Death: May 15, 2020 (86 years old)
Category: Comedy guest actor
Role: Frank Dunphy, the laid-back father of regular character Phil Dunphy
Result: Lost to Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”)
Previous acting appointments:
– 2003-2005, guest actor in comedy, “Everybody loves Raymond”
– 2010, guest comedy actor, “Modern Family”
-
Chadwick Boseman (“What If…?”, 2022)
Death: August 28, 2020 (43 years old)
Category: Character voiceovers
Role: T'Challa, a Star-Lord version of the Marvel superhero known as Black Panther
Result: Won
Previous acting appointments:
None
-
Ray Liotta (“The Black Bird,” 2023)
Death: May 26, 2022 (67 years old)
Category: Actor in a supporting role for a television film/limited series
Role: James Keenefather of man jailed for drug and arms trafficking
Result: Lost to Paul Walter Hauser (” Black bird “)
Previous acting appointment:
– 2005, dramatic guest actor, “ER” (won)
|
