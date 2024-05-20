Entertainment
Businesses and Bollywood vote in India's elections
MUMBAI: A parade of India's business and entertainment elite, including many supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, headed to the polls on Monday as the financial capital Mumbai voted in the final round of six-week elections in the country.
Modi, 73, is expected to win a third term when elections conclude early next month, largely due to his aggressive defense of India's majority Hindu faith.
My vote goes to the BJP and Modi, said Deepak MaHajjan, 42, who works in the banking sector. There is no other choice if you care about the future of the economy and business. I have always voted this way.
Major conglomerates have given Modis' ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a campaign war chest that dwarfs its rivals, while Bollywood stars have backed his ideological commitment to aligning more closely with the majority religion of the country and its politics.
The latest data shows the BJP was by far the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds, a controversial political donation tool since India's top court declared illegal.
Large corporations and wealthy businessmen gave the party $730 million, representing just under half of all donations made to the program over the past five years.
Conglomerate owners support the Modi government because it meets the needs of India's oligarchic economic elite, Deepanshu Mohan of OP Jindal Global University told AFP.
Lowering corporate tax rates, cutting red tape and reducing corruption in municipal regulation have also helped Modi win the affection of business titans, he said .
N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, a sprawling Indian conglomerate whose interests range from cars and software to salt and tea, cast his vote at a polling station in an affluent Mumbai neighborhood.
It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to vote, he told reporters.
Asia's richest man, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, also cast his vote at the same polling station, accompanied by his wife, son and a scrum of media, posing to point ink stain.
Anand Mahindra, chairman of the eponymous automaker, told news agency PTI after the vote: If you look at the world around us, there is so much uncertainty, there is such instability, there is terror, there is war.
And we are in the middle of a stable democracy where we have the ability to vote peacefully and decide what kind of government we want. It's a blessing.
The image Modi has cultivated as a champion of the Hindu faith is the foundation of his enduring popularity, rather than an economy still characterized by widespread unemployment and income inequality.
This year, he presided over the inauguration of a grand temple dedicated to the deity Ram, built on the grounds of a centuries-old mosque in Ayodhya razed by Hindu fanatics in 1992.
The construction of the temple fulfilled a long-standing demand from Hindu activists and was widely celebrated across the country with back-to-back television coverage and street parties.
The ceremony was attended by hundreds of prominent Indians, including Ambani, whose family donated $300,000 to the temple trust.
Also present were cricket star and Mumbai native Sachin Tendulkar and actor Amitabh Bachchan, the most famous product of Bollywood, as the financial hub film industry is called.
Many film stars have emerged as staunch defenders of the Modis administration since it came to power a decade ago.
Former soap opera actor Smriti Irani is one of the government's most recognized ministers and defeated India's most prominent opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, in the race for her current parliamentary seat in 2019 .
Filmmakers have also produced several provocative and ideologically charged films to fit the sectarian message of the ruling party, which critics say deliberately maligns India's Muslim minority, which numbers more than 200 million.
Last year, Kerala Story was heavily promoted by the BJP but condemned elsewhere for falsely claiming that thousands of Hindu women were brainwashed by Muslims to join the Daesh group.
But some in Mumbai, like delivery driver Sunil Kirti, voted for the opposition Congress party.
Last year, I earned less, but the prices of essential commodities…food and vegetables have increased, said 29-year-old Kirti. Whose fault is it ?
India's elections are being held in seven phases over six weeks to ease the immense logistical burden of organizing the democratic exercise in the world's most populous country, with more than 968 million eligible voters.
The fifth cycle is unfolding as parts of India experience their second heatwave in three weeks.
Scientific research shows that climate change is making heat waves longer, more frequent and more intense.
Turnout is down several percentage points from the last national poll in 2019, with analysts blaming widespread expectations of a Modi victory as well as the heat.
Temperatures reached 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, one of the states where tens of millions of people voted on Monday.
