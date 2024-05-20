Disneyland actors and performers vote in favor of unionization





Actors and performers who portray characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Cinderella Disneyland Resort has voted in favor of unionization, the Actors Equity Association announced Saturday evening. Disneyland Resort cast members first announced plans to form a union in February and organized under the name Magic United. The union said 79 percent voted in favor of unionizing, with 953 voting for and 258 against in the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) vote. While most of Disneyland's 35,000 workers are already unionized, the union noted that workers in the character and parade department were an exception before the vote. The NLRB will be able to certify the vote within a week if there are no challenges to the election, according to the union's statement. “They say Disneyland is 'the place where dreams come true,' and for the Disney Cast Members who worked to organize a union, their dream came true today,” said Actors Equity President Association, Kate Shindle, in a press release. DISNEYLAND CAST MEMBERS FILE FOR UNION ELECTION “These workers are on the front lines of the customer experience; they are human beings who create unforgettable memories when your children hug a character or when your family watches a parade in front of the castle,” Shindle said. “The next step will be to work with them to improve health and safety, wages, benefits, working conditions and job security. After that, we will meet with representatives of the Walt Disney Company to negotiate these priorities in a first contract.” Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % SAY THE WALT DISNEY Company. 102.64 -0.61 -0.59% “These Cast Members are both pro-union and pro-Disney, and they look forward to meeting their employer around the bargaining table in a good faith effort to improve both the workplace experience and guests,” Shindle's statement added. DISNEY'S BOB IGER: TECHNOLOGY IS THE KEY TO PROFITABILITY IN STREAMING The Disneyland Resort includes Disneyland Park and Disney's California Adventure, as well as three hotels and Downtown Disney. It opened in 1955 and is one of the busiest in the world. theme parks and entertainment attractions . The Actors Equity Association said it has a “good working relationship with Disney” and noted that it currently represents artists and stage managers at Walt Disney World in Orlando as well as Disney theaters on Broadway and national tours. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE The union currently represents a total of more than 51,000 actors and managers across the country. A Disney spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement: “While voting has been completed, there are still steps in the process before the election is certified, so it is premature for the company to comment on the results . Whatever the outcome, we respect that. our actors had the opportunity to make their voices heard. Breck Dumas of FOX Business contributed to this report.

