Here's what's planned for the ninth edition of LA Fleet Week – Daily News





The ninth edition of Los Angeles Fleet Week is almost here – and there will be plenty to discover. Fleet Week will take place in earnest from Friday, May 24 to Monday, May 27 at the Port of Los Angeles, although free neighborhood events – to help build excitement – ​​will begin on Wednesday, May 22. The two aspects that make up the bulk of Fleet Week, which are free to attend, are the main Fleet Week exhibition in Los Angeles and tours of the active duty ships that will be docked off San Pedro until Memorial Day. The exhibit, adjacent to Battleship IOWA, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday. Visitors can tour the ships from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, according to Fleet Week Los Angeles. website. here is calendar for the rest of the events related to Fleet Week: Thursday May 23 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Welcome party in downtown San Pedro.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: VIP Sail, which offers an exclusive view from the water on one of the LA Maritime Institute's tall ships.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Music from the 1st Marine Division at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall. Friday May 24 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Sailing Festival.

10 a.m. to noon: LA Fleet Week comes to Fullerton and Anaheim.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Friday programming, main stages: Savor, The Destroyers, Military Has Talent.

10:00 a.m.: Visits to the battleship Iowa.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Military Has Talent qualifying rounds.

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Memorial Day Tribute at Point Fermin Lighthouse.

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Welcome to Wilmington party.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Concert for the troops at the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club. Saturday May 25 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Festival of Sail at LA Fleet Week.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Airplane flyovers.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Programming of Saturday activities.

10:00 a.m.: Visits to the battleship Iowa.

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Military Has Talent qualifying round.

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: LA Fleet Week comes to Venice Beach.

From noon to 2:30 p.m.: Galley Wars at the Main Expo.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.: West Harbor After Party.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Concert for the troops at the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club. Sunday May 26 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Sailing Festival.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Military Has Talent qualifying round.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Airplane flyovers.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Sunday programming, groups and activities.

10:00 a.m.: Visits to the battleship Iowa.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Dodgeball tournament.

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: LA Fleet Week Park Party in Mission Hills.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.: West Harbor After Party.

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Long Beach Sunset Memorial Day Ceremony. Monday May 27 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Sailing Festival.

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Green Hills Memorial Park Memorial Day Celebration.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Airplane flyovers.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Programming of Monday events.

10:00 a.m.: Visits to the battleship IOWA.

10:30 a.m.: Military Has Talent qualifying round.

Noon to 3 p.m.: US Navy at the 6th Street Bridge.

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Military has the talent final.

5 to 6 p.m.: LA Fleet Week Memorial Day Evening Service at Main Expo. For more information on specific events, visit lafleetweek.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/05/20/heres-whats-on-tap-for-the-ninth-iteration-of-la-fleet-week/

