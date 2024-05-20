Lok Sabha elections 2024: from Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood stars have voted





Bollywood celebrities fulfilled their democratic duty by going out to vote in phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Exercising their right to vote in the national elections, Hindi film stars set an example and urged their fellow citizens to vote. Polling began on Monday morning in 13 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, including six in Mumbai. This is the final round of voting in the state. Also read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh head to the polls to vote in Mumbai One of the first stars to be seen at the stands was actor Akshay Kumar. Kumar, an early riser, was voting for the first time since he obtained his Indian citizenship in 2023. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan came out to vote on Monday afternoon and was accompanied by his family. Aamir Khan was seen at the polling stations with his former partner, director Kiran Rao. Star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, also stepped down to exercise their democratic right. Veteran actor Dharmendra, aged 88 and sporting a fedora in the Mumbai heat, posed for photos after casting his vote. Dharmendra's wife, BJP MP Hema Malini, also arrived at the polling station with her daughter Esha Deol. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Molhtra, Suniel Shetty, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan and others also cast their votes at various polling booths in Mumbai . Read also | Lights, camera, elections: Bollywood goes into poll mode Veteran Paresh Rawal, former Lok Sabha member of the BJP, showed his inked finger to the cameras. Stressing the importance of voting, Rawal suggested sanctions for those who abstain from voting. Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan arrive to vote at a polling station in Mumbai on May 20, 2024. Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family leave a polling booth after voting Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao display ink-marked fingers after voting Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone arrive to vote at a polling station Hrithik Roshan shows his inked finger after voting Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt arrives to vote at a polling station Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and director Zoya Akhtar show off their tattooed fingers after voting Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal shows his tattooed finger after voting Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan show off their tattooed fingers after voting Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai Photo: ANI Bollywood actress Diya Mirza shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Monday. Actors Hema Malini and Esha Deol show off their tattooed fingers after voting Veteran actor Dharmendra at the polling booths Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor after casting her vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/lok-sabha-elections-2024-from-hrithik-roshan-to-deepika-padukone-bollywood-stars-cast-their-vote/article68196158.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos