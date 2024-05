Captain Price Actor Barry Sloane Is The Prodigal in Season 2 of The Sandman

Netflix has cast the remaining members of the Endless family in season 2 of The Sandman. The Sandman is Netflix's well-received live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's groundbreaking comic book of the same name, premiering on August 5, 2022. It follows Dream, a divine personification who rules over people's dreams in a realm called the Dream . The first season consists of 10 episodes, based on stories taken directly from the comics. A two-part 11th episode special was released two weeks after the premiere of the first season. In our review, IGN gave The Sandman a 9, calling it an adaptation that fans “could only conjure up in their deepest sleep.” Barry Sloane. Photo by Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images. Production on season 2 resumed in November, and Netflix announced the casting of Dream's unreleased siblings. Esme Creed-Miles (The Doll Factory) plays Delirium, Adrian Lester (Primary Colors) plays Destiny and Barry Sloane (Revenge, Passenger) plays The Prodigal, aka Destruction. The trio joins Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire and Donna Preston as Despair, all returning from season 1. Barry Sloane will be familiar to Call of Duty fans: he's the actor behind perhaps the most popular character in the first-person shooter franchise: Captain Price. Get ready for one hell of a family reunion. Meet the new faces of Endless in the upcoming season of THE SANDMAN. pic.twitter.com/EXdkQfRLf3 Netflix Geek (@NetflixGeeked) May 20, 2024 Other returning characters include Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Ferdinand Kingsley as Hob Gadling, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Vanesu. Samunyai as Rose Walker and Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall. Season 2 doesn't have a release date or even a release window yet, but given that Netflix has started making announcements about it and the “coming soon” line in the casting announcement teaser, we may not have long to wait. Image credit: Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images Wesley is the UK news editor for IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].

