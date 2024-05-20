LA Fleet Week is set for another sensation in San Pedro, with thousands of visitors expected – Daily Breeze

San Pedro, along with thousands of visitors, will once again celebrate the nation's maritime military branches this week.

That's right, LA Fleet Week is back for its ninth edition.

Thousands of sailors and two ships – including a breathtaking aircraft carrier for the first time in 13 years – will descend on Los Angeles Harbor to Los Angeles Fleet Week, which will feature several events and entertainment options for those looking to celebrate the military, particularly the Navy and Coast Guard, during Memorial Day weekend. As Fleet Week gets underway in earnest from Friday to Monday, May 24-27, there will be other events in the days leading up for people to enjoy.

Ships, for example, are expected to arrive midweek for the highly anticipated annual highlight in San Pedro and the Port of Los Angeles. The USS Carl Vinson, one of 11 mega-warships in the nation's naval fleet, is scheduled to arrive from San Diego Tuesday afternoon, May 21. The best viewing areas for the arrival will be at Cabrillo Beach and the fishing pier at the Outer Harbor – where the ship will dock. Public access will be closed south of 22nd Street.

A Coast Guard Cutter USS will anchor at the Downtown Harbor Pier on Harbor Boulevard near Fifth Street next to the Los Angeles Maritime Museum.

Both will be open for free tours Friday through Monday.

Other early events include a welcome party to San Pedro on Thursday evening.

LA Fleet Week – one of several Navy-sponsored events held at U.S. seaports each year – aims to honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. All branches of military service should be represented.

LA Fleet Week, based in San Pedro, launched on Labor Day weekend in 2016.

In 2022, the event was moved to Memorial Day weekend, largely due to warmer weather at that time of year.

Fleet Week, as always, is free to the public and will include an exhibit location adjacent to the USS Iowa battleship, 205 S. Harbor Blvd. ; the exhibition will feature military exhibits, equipment and entertainment.

But the fun won't stop at the exhibition. Fleet Week has grown over the years, encompassing activities throughout the Los Angeles area, from Hollywood to Downtown Los Angeles, Venice and Orange County. During Fleet Week, Sailors help build Habitat for Humanity homes, march in parades and hold small concerts. This is all part of the overall goal of encouraging more interactions between military personnel and civilians.

And while they're in town, the troops are having fun too.

Sailors and Marines, for example, will attend Dodgers and Angels games.

And on Friday afternoon, 100 sailors and Marines, donning their official uniforms, will parade down Main Street USA at Disneyland and participate in a special flag retirement ceremony in honor of LA Fleet Week.

Memorial Day, 500 sailors cross the iconic Sixth Street Viaduct, in downtown Los Angeles, from noon to 3 p.m., for a poignant tribute to those who died defending the nation.

Locally, LA Fleet Week played a key role in the development of what is now known as the LA Waterfront, which includes San Pedro and Wilmington; both communities are part of the city of Los Angeles.

Jonathan Williams, president and CEO of Battleship Iowa, who also leads planning for LA Fleet Week, said this year's event will stand out with a more comprehensive activation of the entire harbor area waterfront .

“It will be an expansion of the festival grounds,” he said.

Several years of “practice” and planning also made it easier to move so many people. Last year's attendance was 65,000, he said – and this year's attendance is expected to be higher.

That's a lot of people moving around in a fairly compact area. And in previous years, Williams said, the crowds posed some logistical challenges.

“There were a lot of people and not enough experience on how to move them, or where they could park for an event of this size,” Williams said. “Over the last few years, with West Harbor (emerging), the concerts that have developed here since 2011, the fish market growing significantly, it's a much more active waterfront. »

And that led to the development of stronger public safety and media teams, as well as better traffic flow and parking logistics, he said.

All of this, Williams said, will also come in handy in the years to come as Los Angeles prepares to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

But before all that, San Pedro and visitors from across the region will celebrate the military during Fleet Week.