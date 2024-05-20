Hollywood writers in trouble after strike | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES For 14 straight years, Ted Sullivan was consistently paid to write stories for the screen. The 53-year-old Hollywood-based television writer and producer has credits on hit shows such as Riverdale and Star Trek: Discovery.
Today, he spends seven to eight hours a day writing without pay, preparing for the unpredictable moment when Hollywood studios start greenlighting projects and hiring writers again. He misses the WGA picket lines, which, for him, were the next best thing to working in a writers' room, surrounded and supported by colleagues.
He hasn't worked in a real writer's room since the strike began.
I feel like I'm in the worst twilight zone ever, Sullivan said, where I wake up and I'm now 20 years old again writing spec scripts for free in my apartment.
A year after members of the Writers Guild of America left in pursuit of higher salaries, improved streaming residuals and limits on the use of artificial intelligence, the Times spoke with several writers from different levels of experience covering film and television.
Some declined to be named to avoid risking their future employment. All said they or their colleagues had struggled to find work for at least 12 months, amid a contraction that has led to unstable production and employment levels in the entertainment industry .
The so-called peak era of television, which saw 599 original scripted series land in a single year, is over and will likely never return.
Film, television, commercial and other production activity in the first quarter of 2024 was 20.5% below the five-year average, according to FilmLA, a nonprofit organization that tracks on-location production in the Greater Region. Los Angeles.
Globally, film and television production fell behind by about 7% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to tracking firm ProdPro.
We're not seeing this V-shaped recovery in writer employment, said Patrick Adler, principal at Westwood Economics and Planning Associates. If you squint, it might be a slight upward bounce. But… it's not noticeable in the data that a switch has been flipped in the industry.
The slowdown is not rooted in the 2023 work stoppages. Writers and other entertainment workers began noticing a decline in job opportunities long before the writers' and actors' strikes began.
Following the so-called streaming wars, in which companies spent exorbitant amounts of money on direct-to-digital content to compete with Netflix Studios, studios have slowed their pace considerably.
TV networks are buying far fewer shows, and only from big names, said Jess Meyer, a writer known for The Flight Attendant.
You even need cachet to sell.
The studio's cost-cutting strategy left writers in a difficult situation.
As a viewer, what is there to watch? How can they do nothing? Meyer said. Even the producers say: let's wait for the right moment. I don't know what that means.
Some have speculated that entertainment companies will be determined to lie low until they can recoup money lost in the streaming frenzy. A studio executive, who was not authorized to comment, disputed that idea.
I've never heard anyone say, “We're intentionally going to sell less,” the executive said.
Another studio source, who was not authorized to comment, said the withdrawal was necessary because the boom in TV production was simply unsustainable.
Factors like rising production costs, the lack of competitive film and television tax credits here in California, and declining advertising revenues certainly contribute, but this contraction more than anything is a return to normal, the person said.
The industry's decline has been particularly difficult for writers from underrepresented groups. Aiko Little, an early-career writer who serves as vice chair of the WGA's Native American and Indigenous Writers Committee, said she began to notice a decline in job opportunities toward the end of 2022.
In television's peak era, writers in Little's circles encountered more openings than usual through projects centered on Native characters, such as FX's Reservation Dogs and Peacock's Rutherford Falls.
More recently, Little observed, it has been difficult for Native American and indigenous writers to obtain work beyond the occasional documentary or revisionist Western.
I'm used to uncertainty, Little said. But how do you explain to your community that the possible no longer seems impossible?
Some veteran writers remember the start of the streaming revolution as a boon for writers. One screenwriter, who spoke anonymously to protect job opportunities, compared the advent of streaming to the arrival of Uber, when it seemed like anyone with a car could make a decent living on their own employment time.
Eventually, that started to change. Editorial staff and salaries began to decline. Hiring processes have become more demanding and more expensive, with companies requiring candidates to participate in pitch competitions and prepare elaborate PowerPoint presentations to tout their ideas, the screenwriter said.
It's not enough to jump into a pitch, said Chuck Rose, a 20-year writing veteran with several TV and film projects in development as well as a series on Amazon. It must be based on [intellectual property] …and the networks want them with an actor attached.
Even when the streaming business seemed booming, industry executives were waiting for the other shoe to drop, said a studio executive who was not authorized to comment.
I think when the pandemic started, the fear became more real, the executive added. I don't think this is a surprise to anyone who follows the industry.
The consolidation of the TV and streaming industries means writers will continue to struggle with fewer buyers. A major setback for writers was Nexstar Media Groups' 2022 takeover of the CW network, previously seen as a haven for emerging storytellers seeking stable work and upward mobility.
Writers told the Times that since the CW changed hands from Paramount Global to Warner Bros. Discovery, one of their last reliable sources of employment, has all but disappeared. Under Nexstar, The CW has moved away from scripted dramas aimed at young adults and toward live sports and other programming targeting its parent company's evening news-watching audience.
Mentors have pushed many of us to take this path, Little said. So when the CW thing happened, I think a lot of us found ourselves in a bind. It was also a challenge for the mentors. I think a lot of them maybe felt a little helpless.
The sale of CW is one of several corporate shakeups in recent years. The Walt Disney Co.'s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, followed by the Warner Bros. merger. with Discovery, have also taken a toll on employment with the possible sale of another major studio, Paramount, still looming.
After the merger, Warner Bros. Discovery distinguished itself by shelving film and television projects that, in some cases, had already been completed, in favor of tax breaks and other savings.
It's a job that people have spent a lot of time on…they don't get to put their resume on anymore, said Madison Bateman, an animation writer and story editor known for DuckTales and The Ghost and Molly McGee.
According to Bateman, many animation productions have moved away from hiring writers to freelancers, who earn less and sometimes have to wait several months for their paychecks.
What was once a career that Bateman's parents could brag about to their friends became exactly what they were worried about and warned about…having a backup plan.
I'm flipping furniture now, she said. A friend is learning how to groom dogs. We really had to look for work.
While much of the attention has focused on the challenges of television, movie writers are also feeling the pressure.
Veteran screenwriter Cameron Ali Fay began to notice a slowdown in early 2022, when Netflix revealed in a bombshell earnings report that it had lost 200,000 subscribers, sending shares of the streaming giants tumbling.
It caused a lot of shockwaves, Fay said. I think every other streaming service was looking at this and thinking: Oh my God, we need to tighten our belts.
Before what Fay called the Netflix ripple effect, feature film writers could count on streamers to invest in original storylines, even if the theatrical release schedule was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and ultra -fixed to established intellectual property.
Most feature filmmakers not fortunate enough to operate in the big-budget IP space have since found themselves competing for dwindling streaming deals, Fay said.
It's a really tough job, Fay added, and I've only seen it get harder for the majority of artists over the last 17 years.
The WGA strike resulted in a historic agreement in September that increased writers' salaries, established AI protections, and created minimum staffing requirements.
These advances have begun to undo some of the damage, one author said. But until the rest of the industry bounces back, the wounds could take some time to fully heal. Surviving to be 25 is a feeling that writers have begun to internalize.
I really, really worry about these young writers, and… sometimes I feel guilty, like I should convince them to do something else with their lives, Sullivan said. But nothing would have stopped me. And I know nothing will stop them.
