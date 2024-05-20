Unraveling the Smile Makeover Trend in Bollywood





Dental veneers are thin, custom-made, tooth-colored shells placed over your existing front teeth to conceal stains, cracks, chips and restore contour. Celebrities who appear to have had veneers include Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandes. (Photos: Instagram) Dr. Kamlesh Kothari, Dental Implantologist, Cosmetic Dentist and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Director of Aesthetica Clinics, discusses current trends in cosmetic dentistry in Bollywood



Thanks to revolutionary changes such as digital technology, 3D printing, CAD/CAM and advances in materials science, dentists are now able to meet people's ever-increasing desire to achieve the smile of their dreams . Cosmetic dentistry has grown exponentially over the past decade. Smile makeover, also known as smile design, is one of the most sought after treatments by the public as well as celebrities. Smile makeover involves correcting a person's smile by changing the color, shape, form and alignment of the teeth in the aesthetic area. Various Bollywood celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon of these cosmetic dentistry procedures to be on top of their beauty game. Beauty is the currency with which movie stars prosper. The following cosmetic dental trends are popular in Bollywood. Facets Dental veneers are thin, custom-made, tooth-colored shells placed over your existing front teeth to conceal stains, cracks, chips and restore contour. They look absolutely realistic and can be done in just two non-invasive sessions. The king of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan had yellowish teeth due to smoking and other reasons. His smile is well aligned, and the spots look like they were hidden by veneers in the Dunki movies. Ranbir Kapoor admitted to having veneers. Other celebrities who appear to have had veneers include Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandes. Contouring teeth and crownsComplex changes that cannot be handled by thin veneers require a more robust 360-degree structure called crowns which are made of glass like ceramic and have a natural appearance. They are placed over existing natural teeth and can also serve as a filling for missing teeth. Nusrat Bharucha is said to have undergone these procedures. CollageClosing the gap between teeth or chipped and cracked teeth can be managed by reconstructing the affected part with an absolutely color-matched tooth-like material called composite bonding. Actress Mouni Roy fills her gaps using this technique. Teeth whiteningYellowish or stained teeth can be whitened, the effects of which last for a year and need to be repeated. Actor Ajay Devgn gets his teeth whitened. This procedure is also known as tooth whitening. Cosmetic gum contouring is a procedure by which excessive gums can be reshaped and made symmetrical. Priyanka Chopras' perfectly aligned gums may be the result of laser gum reshaping. Laser gum depigmentation gets rid of dark gums in just one session. Gums may be dark in color due to natural causes or nicotine abuse. Actress Shruti Hassan spoke about cosmetic dentistry. Invisible braces are the latest method of non-invasive tooth alignment without the need to shave tooth structure. A series of transparent shells are custom made and installed and gradually move the teeth into the desired position. Anoushka Sharma is the brand ambassador for such a product. Jaw reshaping is a surgical procedure that reshapes the contours of the jaws into the desired position. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Allu Arjun have benefited immensely from this procedure. Lifestyle Office Our life needs a little style to set the perfect tone for the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is a one-stop destination for everything you need to know …Learn more

