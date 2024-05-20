What you need to know about Mohammad Mokhber, interim president of Iran





With the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, becomes interim president. Mr. Mokhber is a conservative political operative with a long history of involvement in large business conglomerates closely linked to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a statement Monday, Mr. Khamenei said Mr. Mokhber must work with legislative and judicial leaders to hold elections for a new president within 50 days. In Iran, vice presidents generally keep a low profile, operating more as players within the government than as public figures. Iranian vice presidents are not traditionally contenders to succeed their bosses, said Robin Wright, a joint research fellow at the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Wilson Center in Washington. The biggest question, she added, is who the regime will allow to run for office.

Mr. Mokhber is around 68 years old and became first vice president in August 2021. He is from Khuzestan province in southwest Iran, bordering Iraq and the Persian Gulf. He was deputy governor there and, during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, he was a member of the Revolutionary Guards' medical corps. One of Mr. Mokhber's rare high-level appearances came when he and three other senior Iranian officials visited Moscow in 2007. October 2022 to finalize a sale of Iranian drones and ballistic missiles to Russia, intended for use in the war in Ukraine. Mr. Raisi chose him as vice president after Mr. Mokhber held senior positions in some of Iran's most powerful organizations, including the Mostazafan Foundation, Bank Sina and Setad, a conglomerate entirely controlled by the 'Ayatollah Khamenei who has billions of dollars in assets and was implicated. not entirely successful in efforts manufacture and distribute a vaccine against Covid-19. The three organizations are part of an opaque network of financial entities linked to the Iranian state, even though they are not directly owned by the state. They are also linked to priority projects for the supreme leader and his entourage. Mr. Mokhber's involvement suggests that he has been a successful behind-the-scenes player, familiar with the financing networks that are important to Iran's official power structure.

The Mostazafan Foundation, where Mr Mokhber worked in the early 2000s, is officially a charity but is described by the US Treasury as a key patronage network for the Supreme Leader, which includes stakes in key sectors of the Iranian economy, including finance, energy, construction and mining. It is subject to sanctions by the U.S. Treasury because it is controlled by Mr. Khamenei, and the Treasury said it was created in part to confiscate and manage property, including those originally owned by to religious minorities in Iran, notably the Bahais and the Jews. Treasury says the foundation funnels some of its money to individuals and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps entities that have been involved in terrorism and human rights abuses. Bank Sina was confronted punishments by the US Treasury and the European Union to funding Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile program. Mr. Mokhber appears to have risen to the top of Iran's political leadership in part thanks to the close relationship he developed with Iran's supreme leader, dating back to at least 2007, when he joined Setad's leadership. A few months after his appointment at Setad, Mr. Mokhber founded the Barakat Foundation, which has a number of companies under its umbrella, including a major Iranian medical and pharmaceutical company. Although his relationship with the supreme leader will be important during the run-up to the election, analysts say a much larger group of senior officials around Mr. Khamenei will determine how this sensitive period in Iran will be handled.

The regime is at a political, economic and even military turning point, Wright said, pointing to Iran's large-scale air attack on Israel last month, which was almost entirely intercepted, which she called humiliating failure. Low turnout in March's parliamentary elections was also a sign of trouble for Iran's theocracy, she added. He is very worried about its future and the sustainability of its core ideology, she said. Leily Nikounazar reports contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/20/world/middleeast/iran-mohammad-mokhber.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos