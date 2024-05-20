Drawings of soldiers – including a depiction of a possible hanging of Napoleon – found on the door of an 18th-century castle





A recently discovered wooden door on the upper floor of a French Revolution watchtower offers an intimate look into the lives of British soldiers who spent hours there during the war, experts say. The door is covered in prints and illustrations that seem to reflect the soldiers' daily experiences and, for the most part, do not paint a happy picture. Among several notable dates and conspicuous surnames carved into the wood are a handful of strange designs, in which people resembling stick figures are hanged. One of these drawings could even represent the hanging of Napoleon Bonaparte, French emperor and military commander whose threats to invade the United Kingdom towards the end of the 18th century forced a massive British military mobilization. These defensive preparations in England proved futile as the French invasion never happened and Napoleon was ultimately not hanged but died in poor health in exile on the isolated island of St. Helena in 1821. Some controversies and debates over what exactly caused its decline and death still exist today. An 18th-century door engraved with more than 50 inscriptions, including at least nine gruesome illustrations of people being hanged. English heritage

But, before Napoleon's exile and amid the successful military campaigns of the French Revolution, England began in the 1790s to shore up its own resources in case of possible attack. That's when Dover Castle, a medieval fortress in Kent on the English Channel, was converted into a military garrison housing thousands of soldiers, according to English heritage, a British charity that helps manage the country's historic sites and monuments. Paul Pattison, the association's senior property historian, was the one who found the wooden door at the top of St John's Tower in the grounds of Dover Castle. Click here to view related media. Click to enlarge

“Climbing a ladder to the upper floor of the St. John's Tower and seeing these remarkable carvings on the door was an astonishing discovery. This graffiti provides a unique insight into the minds of these soldiers, especially during such a busy time,” Pattison said. in a report. Calling the door an “extraordinary object”, Pattison added that “it is a rare and precious example of how an ordinary person leaves their mark, whether it is simply to kill time or to want We remember him.” Between six and 12 soldiers stood guard around the clock at St John's Tower, in the outer moat around the castle, with one or two soldiers stationed at the top of the tower itself, English Heritage said. The organization suggested that the men may have “used their questionable artistic talents” to kill time while they worked, using knives or bayonets. A wall hanging illustration of a man in military uniform wearing a cocked hat, in the lower half of the third door panel from the left, may be a drawing of the French commander Napoleon. English heritage

More than 50 graffiti have been engraved on the door, including three notable dates: 1789, the year the French Revolution began; 1798, when Dover Castle was under reconstruction; and 1855, when changes were planned for the Saint-Jean Tower. English Heritage said the gate also contains numerous sets of initials and two surnames, a detailed carving of a single-masted sailing ship used by the British Royal Navy, a potentially religious symbol of a wine glass or d 'a chalice with an “elaborate cross”. and “at least nine gruesome illustrations of hangings.” Actual hangings took place in Dover and were a form of public entertainment at this time. But experts have suggested that one of these illustrations of a man wearing a military uniform and bicorne, or two-cornered hat could have been designed to represent the French military leader whose war plans had caused such upheaval for the soldiers at Dover Castle. The gate was removed from St John's Tower and underwent conservation procedures ahead of its planned exhibition at Dover Castle, now a museum, in July. It will be part of the exhibition titled 'Dover Castle Under Siege', English Heritage said. More from CBS News Emily Mae Czachor Emily Mae Czachor is a reporter and editor at CBSNews.com. She covers breaking news, often focusing on crime and extreme weather. Emily Mae has previously written for media outlets including the Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed and Newsweek.

