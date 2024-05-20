Nathan Lane Recalls Lion King Origins Ahead of Hollywood Bowl Anniversary – Daily News

Nathan Lane laughs when asked what he remembers about creating the role of Timon, the mischievous meerkat, in the 1994 animated film. “The Lion King.” Timon, along with his carefree warthog pal Pumbaa, befriends the young lion Simba in the film.

“I remember we were performing in 'Guys and Dolls' then, so we would sometimes go there early to record,” Lane says of himself and Ernie Sabella, who played Pumbaa to Lane's Timon. “While we were recording, Ernie would make flatulent noises to amuse me in the middle of his speech.

“He was just going to fart,” Lane said, laughing. “And so I would laugh. This inspired them to make Pumbaa a flatulent creature, and this was incorporated into the film and the song “Hakuna Matata”.

Nathan Lane will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, 2024 as part of the 30th anniversary of “The Lion King,” which will feature artists such as Lane performing their songs from the classic animated film. Lane, who originated the role of Timon, will sing “Hakana Matata” among other songs. He is seen here as he accepts the award for Featured Actor in a Play for “Angels in America” ​​during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Simon, Pumbaa and Timon, from left, are seen in this image from “The Lion King.” The 30th anniversary of the classic animated film will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, 2024, with actors including Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons, Billie Eichner and more singing in front of an orchestra during the film. is projected. (Archival art from Southern California News Group, courtesy of Disney Enterprises)

Simba and Rafiki are seen in this image from “The Lion King.” The 30th anniversary of the classic animated film will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, 2024, with actors including Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons, Billie Eichner and more singing in front of an orchestra during the film. is projected. (Archival art from Southern California News Group, courtesy of Disney Enterprises)

Lane and Sabella will reprise their roles on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and Saturday, May 24-25 for a celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, which will be screened with the accompaniment of a live orchestra. (Listen carefully to the trombones during “Hakuna Matata”; there’s no telling what you’ll hear.)

Others are expected to appear, including Jérémie Fers, the original scar; Jason Weaver, who sang the original Young Simba; Billy Eichner, who played Timon in the 2019 remake; and South African singer-songwriter Lebo M, who has collaborated with film composer Hans Zimmer on the score to add authentic African voices.

Performers missing from the original or remade films include Jennifer Hudson, Heather Headley and North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and the cast of the Broadway musical version of the film will occasionally be on stage. , Also.

In an interview edited for length and clarity, Lane explained how he landed the role of Timon in “The Lion King,” why not everyone thought it would become a hit, and what makes “The Lion King” Lion King” even more moving than “Bambi.”

Q: You've worked in theater for years, but had only directed a handful of films when you and Ernie Sabella joined the cast of “The Lion King.” Tell me how you got this role.

A: It becomes very “Rashomon”. Ernie has his version of this story; I have mine. And I'm sure the casting people or directors remember something else. Ernie and I were doing “Guys and Dolls” at the time.

What I remember is this: we were both reading for the hyenas. (Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, and Jim Cummings finished like the hyenas.) I was going to go in and Ernie was going to be waiting for me; we were going to have lunch or something. And I said, “Would it be okay if Ernie and I read together,” because, you know, they're three different characters and it would be helpful to play with someone.

We improvised a bit and then we left. Then, about a month or two later, we were told that they were developing these characters for us of a meerkat and a warthog. I'm trying to piece it all together. Since it was a rather serious film, with the death of a father and being thrown into the wilderness, perhaps it needed some comic relief.

Q: How did these characters evolve?

A: When we arrived, they showed us the drawings. Then we were like, “Well, what do you want them to sound like?” » They said, “Well, you're doing 'Guys and Dolls,' that's kind of the right vibe for these two guys.” They are sort of Damon Runyan characters.

And so [he laughs] I made Timon a Brooklyn Jew. Ernie, he very cleverly based the voice in part on Michael V. Gazzo from the “Godfather” films. The actor who is very hoarse. [Gazzo played the Oscar-nominated role of Frank Pentangeli from ‘Godfather II.’] And the cadence was based on Wallace Beery, who had a very deliberate cadence.

Q: It was a big production. Did you expect it to be such a success?

A: Not really. Nobody wanted to work on this film. That’s kind of the backstory. No one was excited about “King of the Jungle” (his name before “The Lion King”). I was told everyone wanted to work on “Pocahontas.” It was sort of the smallest thing. They did not know [he laughs] it would become this monster franchise.

We were asked to do press. There was a presentation of two scenes from the film, in which Jeffrey Katzenberg (at the time head of Walt Disney Studios) was dating a real lion. Maybe a few lions. I talked while the lions were going through the press, like, “Who could I eat?” Then Ernie and I would go out and entertain the crowd, then sing “Hakuna Matata.” When I saw the footage from the film, I thought, “Wow, this thing is really impressive and could be successful.” »

Q: And when it was published and people saw it?

A: You just had that feeling when you saw it. You just thought, “Oh, wow, this really works wonders.” » It's fun and entertaining, but it's also emotional.

It's like 'Bambi' but worse. Because in “Bambi” it’s “Mother?” Mother?' A gunshot and “Mother?” Mother?' This seemed like the worst that could happen. And then, (Simba) literally sees Mufasa, his father, on the ground, and then (his uncle) Scar is mad at him. So it's not just about the death of a parent, but also guilt, for good measure.

It was really heavy. So by the time Ernie and I got there, it was like people were bursting out laughing. People were so relieved that there were two light-hearted guys.

Q: You and Ernie can also sing the two most famous songs, “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

A: We just did the verse (to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”). We don't really sing the song of lovers.

Q: How did this recording go?

A: Oh, man, Peter, it's been so long. I remember arriving by plane, having jet lag. Recording it with an orchestra and Hans Zimmer and it was incredible. I think the song was a little longer. There were more worms when I was a young meerkat.

And there was a song that we originally called “The Warthog Rhapsody,” and then it got cut and they made “Hakuna Matata.” We did a “Lion King 1-1/2” where they used the melody from “Warthog Rhapsody” for a Timon number called something I don't remember. You know, don't waste, don't want to.

Q: At the Bowl concerts, there will be another Timon, Billy Eichner. How will it work?

A: 'Timon in the street.' Yeah, I know. “Battle of the Timons Network.” I think I'm doing a few things with Billy. He wanted it because he adores me. [laughs.] I think we're singing the verse (from “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”) because it's mostly Timon singing that.

And then we're going to do something at the end, which I don't want to give away. But yes, Billy has written some exciting new comedies. I'm sure it will be a great success.