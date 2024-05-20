Actor Duc Tien dies at 44 in the United States





Actor Duc Tien. Photo courtesy of the film crew of “Doa Hoa Mong Manh” The actor died on Saturday evening, with his wife Nguyen Binh Phuong, one of the top 10 contestants at Miss Vietnam World 2007, by his side during his final moments. Actress Mai Thu Huyen, producer of “Doa Hoa Mong Manh” (A Fragile Flower), the latest film involving Duc Tien, shared heartbreaking details: “Phuong said her husband went to a friend's house this weekend. end.” “He was standing and cutting fruit when he suddenly collapsed,” Huyen added. “He was rushed to the emergency room, but he did not survive.” Friends and colleagues noted that Duc Tien showed no signs of illness and maintained an active presence in his professional and daily activities until his death. “He participated in the Vietnam premiere of “Doa Hoa Mong Manh” again in April, and he also went on a film tour across the country with the film crew,” Huyen said. “Duc Tien was one of the kindest and gentlest colleagues I have ever met,” she added. “Even when he didn't have many scenes, he fully supported everyone, from the actors to the producer. Currently, the entire film crew is in shock.” The news of Duc Tien's sudden death also stunned other of his colleagues, including actress Trizzie Phuong Trinh and singer Quang Thanh, who expressed their disbelief and grief. “Many colleagues loved Duc Tien deeply, so his sudden passing is simply unbelievable,” Quang Thanh said. “It was really heartbreaking to receive a FaceTime call seeing Duc Tien lying on a hospital bed but no longer able to be saved,” said designer Vu Ngoc Tu, a close friend of the actor and his wife. “Phuong was in shock and she cried a lot.” Tu recalled how Duc Tien constantly exuded health and vitality, often admired for his stamina in managing a busy schedule of performances, charity work and travel between the United States and Vietnam. “When I learned of his death, I was extremely shocked,” Tu said. Duc Tien's social media activity showed him celebrating Buddha's birthday at Georgia's Minh Quang Dang Temple in Atlanta, just hours before his death. Born Hoang Duc Tien, the actor moved to the United States in 2013, three years after marrying Phuong. He recently founded a media and events planning company, while Phuong works for a pharmaceutical company. Her achievements in the entertainment industry also include winning the gold prize in a modeling competition in South Korea in 2010. He and Phuong welcomed their first child in 2020.

