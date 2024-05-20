The Marvel era could almost be over with the rebound of low-budget films

There is a faint light at the end of the blockbuster exit tunnel. With small and medium sized films like Trap, Smile 2, NosferatuAnd Mickey 17 dominating the conversations and studio presentations at this year's CinemaCon, the exhibition of all things theatrical release and similarly budgeted films continues to post impressive box office gainsa question arises: could the low-budget film make a comeback?

Hollywood's current obsession with expensive movies north of $150 million and occupying half the screens in multiplexes has several different causes, but the simplest are all wear and tear. After the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, studios focused on continuing the Marvel formula, with big, expensive films aiming to gross a billion dollars or more at the box office. Blockbuster films are an essential part of the theatrical landscape since the term was coined in the 1950s, but the era of billion-dollar box office success spawned a new blockbuster mania for studios, and especially for ambitious studio executives. As blockbuster films grew in size, scope, and budget, they quickly began to crowd out smaller projects.

Image: Marvel Studios

The old Hollywood model relied on a constant mix of blockbuster explosions (see Ben-Comment in the glorious Cinemascope!) and mid-sized films, both to maintain audience interest and to keep budgets and profits reasonable. Studios would build their schedule with a few big blockbusters each year, as well as a few smaller films that could take big risks. But they filled the majority of their schedules with mid-budget projects, films that cost between $10 million and $90 million to make (with a little wiggle room on either side) and which usually involved at least one or two stars to attract viewers. in the door.

In the 2000s, these mid-budget lists included everything from romantic comedies like First 50 dates Or Overexcitement to prestige dramas like Michael Clayton, or dark dramas like There is no country for old people. Low-budget films have given filmmakers and studios the opportunity to experiment with interesting concepts, without the need to appeal to every possible audience, or even in the case of smaller prestige films, aiming to win prices and encourage brands to get their money back.

But as box office returns soared, mid-budget films that could triple their budget and bring in $60 million at the box office seemed like small change to studios. Instead, they began consolidating those budgets into blockbusters that had the chance to really make a splash. This mode means fewer films and greater risks. Without the strong midstream films that kept production companies afloat, each film became exponentially more important to each studio's bottom line. Suddenly every blockbuster had to be a huge success, making at least $500 million at the box office, just to break even. And if we missed this markTHE the consequences could be devastating; there were no more small overperforming films in the ledger to cushion the financial blow.

Image: Skydance/Paramount Pictures

This kind of cycle is nothing new for Hollywood. In Easy riders, raging bullsauthor Peter Biskind tells the story of the rise and collapse of studio blockbusters as the '60s parade of talented filmmakers and executives, like Bob Rafelson, Jack Nicholson, and Dennis Hopper, rose to power to lead the director-led renaissance of the New Hollywood. in the 1970s.

But as Manohla Dargis said in a 2010 article for the New York TimesAlas, this power went to their heads, and the filmmakers indulged in a creative impasse (Finally a love) and financial calamities (One from the heart). The Age of Aquarius and perpetrators gave way to high-profile successes driven by corporate bottom lines and toy connections.

Suddenly the focus is on sequels and blockbusters soared in the 1980sbut when the ground fell out, it eventually gave way to the independent film boom led by Sundance and Miramax in the 1990s, which Biskind chronicled again, this time in his book. Down and Dirty Pictures: Miramax, Sundance and the rise of independent cinema a fascinating book that took new dimension over the years.

Each time the cycle repeats itself, a few massive bombs and an overall decrease in ticket sales helped the studios realize that audiences wanted them to reset the market and move from bigger films to smaller films. Dargis described this cycle, and the studio is best placed in it, in that same Times article, saying:

A familiar view of New Hollywood is that the inmates have taken over the asylum. But the truth is that the gatekeepers were also smart enough to hand over the keys, at least as long as it made money and meaning. Hollywood's history is marked by perpetual crisis and retrenchment, as well as the extraordinary resilience of an industry that continually co-opts potential threats (television, video, independent filmmakers) and exploits them for its own gain.

In other words, studios have always moved to where their audiences were, as long as they had the data to track them down.

Steven Spielberg predicts the end of this cycle, and denounces the increasingly massive budgets of blockbusters, since a speech in 2013 at USC in which he said, there will eventually be an implosion or a great collapse. There's going to be an implosion where three or four or even half a dozen big budget films are going to crash into the ground, and that's going to change the paradigm. And while he may have been early in his prediction, the twin disruptions of streaming services, which tempted studios with a seemingly lucrative new business model, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent theater attendance skyrocketing of cinema, disrupted the usual rhythms of Hollywood and did not allow this to happen. a series of blockbusters die a natural death.

Rather than abandoning mega-films after high-profile box office bombs, companies continued to invest in the biggest films they could make. While many blockbusters failed due to the box office depression that followed the arrival of COVID, each of them that made a splash at the box office was seen as another sign of an overall theatrical recovery after the pandemic, even if they we weren't doing nearly what the studios had hoped. At the same time, studios began investing hundreds of millions in the development of streaming services, using extremely dubious economic models. These services were where they parked their low and mid budget films, to disappointing returns.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

But it seems that the studios are finally starting to feel the tide turning. As the box office slowly recovers from the post-COVID years of decline, blockbuster disappointments like Mission Impossible: dead reckoning, Fast, And Wonders all the films that would have made respectable money if their budgets hadn't reached massive, unsustainable numbers all look like victims of changing audience preferences, rather than simply not showing up in theaters. Even Bob Iger, CEO of Disney has acknowledged some of this stagnation, saying Marvel will stick to releasing only three films per year. At the same time, low-budget films began to dominate box office conversations more and more often, with films like Civil war, Anyone but you, Elvis, The black phone, Bob Marley: A loveAnd Five Nights at Freddy'sturns into real successes.

Life after blockbusters was a topic of conversation for nearly every studio and theater owner at CinemaCon 2024, the annual theatrical distribution trade show, where industry executives gather to discuss the state of movie theater. More than once, studio presenters or theater owners have mentioned last year's Oscar speech by American fiction writer Cord Jefferson, who won the award for best adapted screenplay. By accepting the price, he implored the studiosinstead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies or 50 $4 million movies.

While blockbusters were also key talking points for studios at CinemaCon 2024, almost all had an impressive slate of low-budget films on their schedule for 2024 and 2025, including M. Night Shyamalans. TrapJeff Nichols BikersTi Wests MaXXXine, Long legs, Don't say anything bad, Smile 2Bong Joon-hos Mickey 17, The black phone 2And The brideJust to name a few.

The most talked about film of the convention also turned out to be a mid-budget success. Angel Studios The sound of freedom, a film with a budget of just under $15 million, grossed more than $184 million at the domestic box office, exceeding all expectations and proving to studios that creative marketing can help transform even the most modest films into massive successes. (The film ends with a direct address from its lead actor asking those who enjoyed the film to buy tickets for their friends.) On top of that, The sound of freedomS's religious angle revived another principle of mid-budget films: sometimes, targeting a niche audience and making sure everyone in that group sees your film can be more profitable than trying to make a movie at four quadrants that ends up looking bland to everyone. .

It's not that blockbusters are disappearing completely. There is still a Mission Impossible film on the schedule for 2025, as well as Fantastic FourJames Gunns Superman, and another Avatar movie. But the pendulum appears to be swinging back toward center for the first time in more than a decade. Studios are finally starting to fill out the middle of the annual line-ups again. With the success of films like High-speed train, Smile, Barbaricand even this year The beekeeperit's becoming increasingly clear that audiences are hungry for smaller, more interesting films.