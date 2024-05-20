Goku Actor Reveals How Much Work He Did for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero





Strong points Sean Schemmel completed over 60 hours of voice work for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, including various forms of Son Goku.

Fans can expect a diverse roster in Sparking Zero, with iconic characters like Goku and potential appearances from fusion forms and villains.

Fans are speculating whether the game will feature an extensive single-player campaign or lots of dialogue interactions based on Schemmel's estimation of voice work.



Longtime Goku voice actor Sean Schemmel reveals he's done over 60 hours of voice work for Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's upcoming release Dragon Ball: Zero Spark. While Dragon Ball: Zero Spark contains a number of fan-favorite and obscure choices in its roster, it wouldn't be a Dragon Ball game if it didn't feature the face of its franchise, Son Goku. The long-running franchise hero was one of the first characters confirmed for Zero Spark, and several of its forms will be represented in the game, separated by sagas. For example, Goku from DBZThe Saiyan Saga of is known as Goku (Z – Early), while the Goku with access to the Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue transformations is depicted as Goku (Super).

Sean Schemmel will reprise his role as Goku in Zero Spark. Sean Schemmel played adult Goku in Dragon BallFunimation's English dub for over 25 years, after Funimation moved to a Texas-based cast since 1999. Schemmel has been one of the most consistent English dub voices for Son Goku, and he continues to play him to this day, so that's probably not the case. surprise, the fans hear it Zero Spark. Schemmel recently revealed how much work he had done for the upcoming video game, which got fans very excited. Related Rumor: Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero: Release Date Leaked A notable insider divulges a likely release date for the upcoming Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero from Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft. During a recent Q&A live stream on Sean Schemmel's Twitch channel, one of the questions he was asked was what he could say about Zero Spark. According to Schemmel, he put about 60 to 80 hours of voice acting into it, maybe even more, saying fans were “going to love it.” He notes that even though he is under NDA and can't share too much, he thinks fans will really enjoy it and that he would stream the game when Zero spark is released.



Goku actor did “60 to 80 hours” of voice work for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Fans are speculating about the correlation between Schemmel's estimation of the voice acting and the game's content. Schemmel isn't just expressing Zero sparkthe multiple variants of Goku, but also other characters from Dragon Ballincluding the fusion forms of Goku and Vegeta, Gogeta and Vegito, supporting characters like King Kai and Nail, and the villainous Goku Black from Dragon Ball Super. Although these characters have not yet been confirmed, their popularity makes them likely to appear.

Based on Schemmel's estimation, as well as the multiple roles he will likely play in the game, fans are hypothesizing that either Zero sparkThe single-player campaign will be extensive, or Schemmel recorded several different pre-fight dialogue interactions between Goku and other members of the roster. Regardless, fans and voice of Son Goku are very excited about this idea. Zero spark. Dragon Ball: Sparks! Zero The fourth main entrance to the Budokai Tenkachi series, Dragon Ball: Sparks! Zero is an arena fighter in development developed by Spike Chunsoft and published by Bandai Namco. Editor(s) Namco Bandai

