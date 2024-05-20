Entertainment
I got caught in a storm on the Skyliner and I will NEVER do it again
Storms at Disney World are never fun, but do you know what makes them even less fun? I'll give you a second to guess.
When you are about to board your favorite vehicle and it stops due to the storm? Close, but not quite. What about when it's been a storm all day and your perfect day has been a little sidetracked? This can also be disappointing, but you can reverse the trend. No, for me the worst part about storms at Disney World is when you're stuck sixty feet in the air.
Of course, I'm talking about the world of Disney Skyliner. Although it's by far my favorite form of transportation, on my recent trip I got a taste of what a horrible stormy gondola ride could really be like.
For those who don't know, the Disney Skyliner is the “highway in the sky” that can take you between Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and several resort hotels. On clear blue days, the Skyliner is a great option!
One day during my trip, I was leaving Hollywood Studios to take the Skyliner to EPCOT to say “hello” to some of the Youtube team, and even though it wasn't raining yet, the wind started to blow. I didn't think anything of it since the Skyliner was still running, but as soon as I arrived in the sky, I began to regret my decision.
During my journey, the wind was so strong that it actually blew off the bottom of the Skyliner car's doors! Not enough that anyone would risk getting confused, but it was certainly unnerving to see (I wish I had a photo, but I was a little preoccupied trying to stay calm while my anxiety hit 110%).
Now, I've already talked about how thankfully I don't struggle with motion sickness, so it's not normally something I have to worry about on a Disney World vacation. So, to give you an idea of how difficult this journey has been — by the time I got to EPCOT, I was a little dizzy for a few minutes!
Now I knew I wasn't in danger — the Skyliner would not have worked if it had been unsafe to usebut as I returned to the Hollywood Studios an hour later, I chose to take a bus instead. This uncertainty and slight uneasiness was not something I wanted to return to!
That’s one of the great things about Disney World: there are multiple FREE forms of transportation! Not only that, but Disney will usually add backup options if one is unavailable for a period of time (like when the Skyliner closes due to bad weather). Buses, the monorail, the Skyliner and boats are offered all around the resort.
Want to learn about all the different types of Disney World transportation? Check out our complete guide below!
Learn all about Disney World transportation!
We're always here to bring you our latest Disney World park experiences to help you better plan your vacation, so stay tuned to AllEars!
These are the ONLY 3 times you should avoid using the Disney World Skyliner!
What’s your craziest Skyliner story? Tell us in the comments!
