Saturday Night Live takes on Southwest Airlines with actor Jake Gyllenhaal

Saturday Night Live made fun of Southwest Airlines, based in Dallas last weekend with a skit about airline customer service for passengers trying to change a flight.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who hosted the 49th season finale this weekend with musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, played a man who calls Southwest customer service representatives to try to change a flight in a TV sketch. five minutes and 54 seconds. When he called Southwest during the sketch, he was connected with several actors playing different Southwest workers.

Gyllenhaal's character is linked to comedian Mikey Day, who plays the first customer service representative to answer his call, and is told he might be put on hold. Gyllenhaal's character interviews him, asking if he would get a seat on the plane.

No, you'll be on the plane, you'll just have to stay near the toilet the whole time, Day replies. Should I reserve this for you?

If you'd like to see the full sketch yourself, look below:

Of course, all airlines have already come under pressure regarding the customer service provided by passengers. President Joe Biden just signed into law a new Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization law that adds more protections for passengers when flights are canceled or significantly delayed.

SNL has never missed an opportunity to take advantage of a major airline event. Southwest also came under fire last year for collapsing in December 2022. SNL recreated Tiffany Gomas for a sketch, the Dallas woman who went viral last summer for an episode on an American Airlines flight departing from DFW International Airport.