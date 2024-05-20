



Just three blocks west of the Burbank city limits, a legendary warehouse that has equipped Hollywood's imagination for decades is closing its doors for good. Costume designers, influencers, fashionistas, and vintage enthusiasts flock to the venue, browsing myriad displays for great deals on unique vintage items, high-quality theater and film costumes, and more Again. The Valentino Costume Group, a treasure trove of more than 400,000 costumes and assorted items, is part of the glamor of cinema, the drama of live theater and the glitz of drag shows. Despite surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, two major strikes in Hollywood, and the personal tragedy of losing a co-owner, the store will close its doors for good. A shopper tries on the oversized head of a duck mascot costume to determine its size. Shon LeBlanc, the remaining owner and avid costume designer, has faced what he describes as a “perfect storm” of disasters, most recently with fifteen shows canceled in one week, resulting in crushing debts. Although LeBlanc holds out hope for a last-minute savior, Valentino's doors remain open for sales Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until at least mid-June. The boutique itself is steeped in history, resembling a character as vivid as those it has dressed. The sprawling warehouse echoes the stories of an ocean of objects, including jewelry, wigs, canes and the largest private collection of vintage hats in Los Angeles. Shoppers can explore a huge range of sizes, from plus sizes to kids and petite, as well as clothing tailored for wheelchair users and smaller people. The condition of vintage clothing ranges from nearly new to delicate museum pieces, such as dresses from the 1860s, although the majority of post-1920 items are wearable and in good condition, staff says. Additionally, sewing supplies, fabrics, patterns, furniture, a large jewelry box and display cases are also available for purchase. A legendary costume store is liquidating inventory at 5535 Cahuenga Boulevard in North Hollywood. Visitor numbers can be high, leading to long lines to get in, but on a recent Saturday the flow was smooth, allowing a shopper to quickly acquire treasures such as two sheath dresses from the Michael Kors collection requiring small repairs, a magnificent handmade Regency style. a dress worthy of an episode of Bridgerton and two shirts for just $45. As Valentinos closes its doors after 20 years in business, it highlights the ongoing struggles faced by small businesses in the arts sector, highlighting the importance of supporting local and niche businesses that enrich our cultural and historical landscapes. Valentino's Costume Group is located at 5535 Cahuenga Boulevard in North Hollywood, accepting various payment methods including cash, credit cards, Venmo, PayPal, Cashapp and Zelle. Learn more about selling in Valentino Clearance Sale Facebook Group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myburbank.com/legendary-hollywood-costume-warehouse-closes-sale-attracts-crowds/

