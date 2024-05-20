Here's where $4.5 million from NY Forward will be used in Wellsville





Major changes are coming to Wellsville's Main Street. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced seven projects Monday that received funding thanks to the village's $4.5 million infusion from the NY Forward Program. They include the transformation of several historic downtown buildings that are now vacant, including the Old Municipal Building, the Daily Reporter building and the train depot. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the Department of State, and everyone involved with NYForward. The Wellsvilles Award and the selected projects will have a positive impact on our community for decades to come!” said Wellsville Mayor Randy Shaylers. “NYForward has become the catalyst for our economic growth, beyond its funding of $4.5 million. We are only just beginning to see the full impact. NY Forward was established in 2022, providing another funding avenue to supplement the $10 million prize fund for downtown revitalization. The program targets downtown renovation projects in small, rural communities across the state. Wellsville was announced as a NY Forward winner in early 2023 and solicited project proposals in the following months. Below are project descriptions and funding awards for Wellsville NY Forward projects. Overhauling the old DailyReporter building Renovate an old print shop into new commercial space on the 1st floor and rental units on the upper floor. This project funding grant amounts to $762,000. More:What's next for the former Wellsville Daily Reporter building on Main Street Develop a new brand image and signage for the village of Wellsville Develop a branding and direction plan and a new village website. This project funding grant amounts to $90,000. Create the Wellsville NYF Small Project Fund Establish a small projects fund to help applicants improve their buildings and businesses. This project funding grant amounts to $449,000. Transform the depot into an events center and museum Transform an old train depot into a new railroad-themed event space and museum. This project funding grant amounts to $1,228,000. Event center, museum:What's next for Wellsville's Depot project after $500,000 state award Experience entertainment at the well Develop a new dining, entertainment and event space within the old municipal building. This project funding grant amounts to $640,000. Improve walkways to the village of Wellsville Improve the pedestrian experience on State Street with safer and more attractive crossings, widened sidewalks, and the addition of decorative fencing and flag stands on the Madison Street Memorial Bridge. This project funding grant amounts to $551,000. Expanding the Creative Arts Center’s space and offerings Expand the offering of art studios by renovating studio spaces, installing a freight elevator and purchasing a new oven; renovate the space to create new apartments and workspaces for artists; and make improvements to the building exterior and mechanical systems. This project funding grant amounts to $780,000. Wellsville aims for a “vibrant downtown” The village's NY Forward plan aimed to “create a contemporary, revitalized downtown that improves quality of life, promotes health and well-being, and increases tax revenue by supporting business growth.” “It will foster a vibrant, sustainable and diverse economy, active throughout all four seasons, capitalizing on its ecotourism potential and leveraging its small-town charm, artisan food and beverage businesses, arts and crafts. and its unique culture and access to scenic vistas and landscapes. outdoor activities.” This is great news for the Village of Wellsville and all of Allegany County,” said Assembly Member Joseph Giglio. “This $4.5 million downtown revitalization initiative and the NY Forward grant will enable the Village of Wellsville to pursue its vision as a destination for business, industry and tourism. “I want to thank Governor Hochul and New York State for recognizing the need to support Western New York's communities as they reinvent themselves and build a better future for our residents .

