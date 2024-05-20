Connect with us

Entertainment

Here's where $4.5 million from NY Forward will be used in Wellsville

Here's where $4.5 million from NY Forward will be used in Wellsville

 


Major changes are coming to Wellsville's Main Street.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced seven projects Monday that received funding thanks to the village's $4.5 million infusion from the NY Forward Program.

They include the transformation of several historic downtown buildings that are now vacant, including the Old Municipal Building, the Daily Reporter building and the train depot.

Thank you to Governor Hochul, the Department of State, and everyone involved with NYForward. The Wellsvilles Award and the selected projects will have a positive impact on our community for decades to come!” said Wellsville Mayor Randy Shaylers. “NYForward has become the catalyst for our economic growth, beyond its funding of $4.5 million. We are only just beginning to see the full impact.

NY Forward was established in 2022, providing another funding avenue to supplement the $10 million prize fund for downtown revitalization. The program targets downtown renovation projects in small, rural communities across the state.

This rendering of the redevelopment plan for the former Wellsville Erie Depot highlights the concept of extending the event space to the outdoor space in front of the depot. The existing brick paving will be recreated and resurfaced.

Wellsville was announced as a NY Forward winner in early 2023 and solicited project proposals in the following months.

Below are project descriptions and funding awards for Wellsville NY Forward projects.

Overhauling the old DailyReporter building

The former Wellsville Daily Reporter building at 159 N. Main St. in the village of Wellsville, photographed in 2021.

Renovate an old print shop into new commercial space on the 1st floor and rental units on the upper floor.

This project funding grant amounts to $762,000.

More:What's next for the former Wellsville Daily Reporter building on Main Street

Develop a new brand image and signage for the village of Wellsville

Develop a branding and direction plan and a new village website.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.eveningtribune.com/story/news/local/2024/05/20/heres-where-4-5-million-from-ny-forward-will-be-used-in-wellsville/73721221007/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: