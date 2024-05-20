Ashlee Hypolite is the new executive director of Hollywood CPR





The Board of Directors of Hollywood Cinema Production Resources (Hollywood CPR) names Ashlee Hypolite as its new Executive Director. Hollywood CPR is a nonprofit organization that creates employment opportunities and provides accessible workforce training for students from underrepresented communities. As CEO, Hypolite will lead the industry's first union-recognized job training program. She will manage film and television studios, nonprofits, community colleges, industry leaders and union partnerships. “I am thrilled to take on the role of Executive Director of Hollywood CPR. I am inspired by the stories of our students and the impact they are having on our industry,” Hypolite said. “I look forward to building on the organization’s 27 years of experience and partnering with other impact-focused organizations to create pipelines to the entertainment industry.” » Prior to joining Hollywood CPR, Hypolite created social impact initiatives for Range Media Partners and Project 68. She also worked for Creative Artists Agency and contributed to Time's Up, CAA Amplify, Full Story Initiative and the CAA Alumni Network. National Association of Latin American Independent Producers Holds 25th Annual Media Summit for June 27 and 28 The National Association of Latin American Independent Producers has set the date and location for its 25th annual NALIP Media Summit titled “The Time is Now: Redefining Horizons.” The two-day conference is scheduled for June 27-28 at the NeueHouse in Hollywood. “The 25th NALIP Media Summit embarks on a transformative journey of empowerment and inspiration. Charting a path to amplify Latinx voices and reshape the narrative, this event is our pivotal moment,” said Diana Luna, Executive Director of NALIP. “Take the reins, because the future begins here and now. Together, we are taking a step toward creating an inclusive and vibrant landscape, redefining horizons and inspiring change that will resonate for the next 25 years and beyond. American Society of Cinematographers re-elects Shelly Johnson as president Shelly Johnson was re-elected to serve his second term as president of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC). ASC serves to inspire the next generation of filmmakers and advance cinema through industry events and initiatives. Johnson has been a member of the ASC since 2000 and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Filmmakers Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Johnson's film credits include “Captain America: The First Avenger”, “Jurassic Park III”, “Sky High”, “Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters”, “The Wolfman” and more. “As we are accustomed to doing on set, the filmmakers lead by example. We hope that the ASC’s efforts of support, education and collaborative spirit will continue to set the tone that will help facilitate a positive and enriching future,” Johnson said. The Board of Governors also elected Charlie Lieberman, Patti Lee and Cynthia Pusheck as vice presidents, Charles Minsky as treasurer, Dejan Georgevich as secretary and Sergeant-at-Arms Chris Chomyn.

