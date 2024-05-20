Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Expect Engagement Sooner Than Possible, Macomb Daily Report Says

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce (87) and his girlfriend Taylor Swift share a kiss after Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

Evan Rosen | New York Daily News

An engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could happen in the not-so-distant future, according to a source close to the matter.

Taylor and Travis are doing wonderfully and those close to them see an engagement coming sooner rather than later, an insider told Entertainment Tonight. They have a great match and there is no doubt about it.

The report comes as the couple spend time together in Italy, pictured on the same day kissing on a boat ride through the Lake Como resort and having a romantic candlelit dinner the day before.

On Sunday, Kelce was spotted in the audience at Swift's 87th Eras Tour show in Paris, a number that happens to be Kelce's jersey number.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to enjoy his time, dancing in a private suite with Swift's good friend Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who have been dating since October.

Taylor, Travis, Gigi and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They enjoy being able to all be together and enjoy double dates, the source said.

Friday's talk of a possible engagement comes five months after similar reports claimed Kelce and Swift were already discussing marriage, despite only dating for a few months.

They've had many very in-depth conversations about their future together, a source told Us Weekly in December.

New York Daily News 2024. Visit tonydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.