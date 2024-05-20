Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar and more…

– Advertisement –

Salman spends time with woman in wheelchair before voting

Mumbai – Bollywood Superstar Salman Khanwho was last seen in “Tiger 3,” voted Monday at Mount Mary School.

The actor arrived at the polling booth looking robust to contribute to the electoral process. The actor sported a light beard and chose a gray colored t-shirt and black cargo pants.

He also interacted briefly with a woman in a wheelchair before posing for paparazzi stationed at the venue. Earlier today, Salman's father Salim Khan cast his vote with his first wife Salma Khan in Mumbai's Bandra district.

After the vote, Preity Zinta declared that “our choice today will impact every day of our lives.”

Mumbai– Preity Zinta exercised his right to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, by voting, asserting that this is the most important day for the future of our city, state and country.

On Instagram, Preity shared a selfie wearing a white kurta and black sunglasses. She displays her index finger inked for lenses.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress captioned the photo: “Just went to vote. Do you have? Today is the most important day for the future of our city, our state and our country. Our choice today will impact every day of our lives for the next 5 years, so please don't give up your power. Get out and vote for a better future #Govote #beresposible #Jaihind #ting.

Zinta is married to American financial analyst Gene Goodenough. They are parents of twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

She then has “Lahore 1947” in the works. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Akshay remembers how his father encouraged him to practice wrestling with bigger boys in the neighborhood

Mumbai – The “Khiladi” of Bollywood Akshay Kumar remembers that his father, who was a wrestler, encouraged him to practice wrestling with the “healthy and big” boys in his neighborhood.

Akshay, who is the first guest on the talk show 'Dhawan Karenge' hosted by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, spoke about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and shared the inspiration behind his balanced and health-conscious approach .

The actor, who was last seen in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', remembered his father Hari Om Bhatia and shared, “I have always been a sports enthusiast and I suggests that everyone practice at least one sport in their life. keep them alive. My father, a Punjabi wrestler and armyman, would encourage me by calling boys in my neighborhood who were healthy or taller than me and would make me practice wrestling with them.

“He gave us Cadbury chocolates as prizes. Even though I faced older opponents, I enjoyed the challenge because dad always taught us new tricks,” he said.

Akshay added, “We all used to wake up early to go to school. At some point, it became trendy to sleep late. Waking up early has become a habit, and I appreciate it because I cherish those quiet two hours in the morning. I don't immediately jump into exercise; First of all, I like to laze around the house.

The talk show delves into intriguing life stories, candid conversations, exciting games and fun revelations with the whos who of Bollywood, cricket and influencers.

“Dhawan Karenge” is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

Kareena Kapoor Khan trips as she gets out of her car after arriving with Saif to vote

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan tripped getting out of the front seat of the car after arriving with her husband Saif Ali Khan to vote in the city.

As Kareena got out of their car, Saif accompanied her inside the polling booth as they headed towards the designated voting area.

While Saif was dressed in a beige kurta and matching pants, Kareena opted for a white kurta and blue denim outfit. Kareena and Saif wore dark sunglasses.

Voting is currently taking place in Mumbai as part of the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Voting began at 7 a.m. Monday in 13 precincts across the state.

Sonam Kapoor shares her simple routine to prepare for storytelling and meetings

Mumbai – Bollywood Actress and Fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her “simple” makeup routine for storytelling and meetings.

Sonam took to Instagram and showed the steps from her 'Get Ready With Me' video.

In the clip, she starts with a moisturizer to massage her face, then uses a serum and primer.

Next, Sonam moves on to color correcting, followed by a little foundation and concealer. She fixes the makeup under the eyes with loose powder.

The actress then contours her face, adds warmth to her eyelids, sets her eyebrows and adds a touch of blush and highlighter. She curls her lashes before applying mascara and finishes with a nude-toned lip color.

For the caption, Sonam wrote, “Get ready for the day! This is my simple routine for a day of storytelling and meeting people. Spot the product and comment below.

The actress also asked for recommendations on “good quality products.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcome their baby boy Vedavid and wish a 'bright future ahead of our son'

Mumbai – Actress Yami Gautam Dhar and her director-husband Aditya Dhar On Monday, they announced the arrival of their baby son, Vedavid, who was born on Akshay Tritya's auspicious day.

On Instagram, Yami and Aditya shared a mesmerizing photo of Lord Krishna, holding a baby boy in his hands.

The photo carries a written message: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Kind regards, Yami and Aditya.

In the caption, the duo expressed their gratitude to the doctors for their tireless efforts.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful healthcare professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and untiring efforts made this joyous occasion possible” , we can read in the message.

The caption added: “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we look forward to the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with hope and belief that he will become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.

Yami and Aditya got married in June 2021.

On the work front, Yami has “Dhoom Dhaam” in the works. The actress was last seen in her husband's production film, 'Article 370'. She also previously acted in Adtiya directorial 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. (IANS)