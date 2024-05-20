Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber named interim president – ​​NBC Los Angeles

Iran's first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, was named interim president of the Islamic Republic on Monday after the death of President Ebrahim Raïssi in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the country.

Mokhber, 68, has largely remained in the shadows compared to other politicians in Iran's Shiite theocracy. Raisi's death under the Constitution propelled Mokhber to the forefront of the public eye. He is expected to serve as interim president for around 50 days before Iran's mandatory presidential elections.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced Mokhber's appointment in a condolence message he shared for Raisi's death in Sunday's accident. The helicopter was found in northwest Iran on Monday.

Despite his low public profile, Mokhber has held important positions within the country's power structure, particularly within the bonyads, or charitable foundations. These groups were fueled by donations or assets seized after the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution, particularly those previously associated with the Iranian shah or those in his government.

Mokhber oversaw a bonyad known in English as the Execution of the Order of Imam Khomeini, or EIKO, in reference to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The U.S. Treasury said the organization oversees billions of dollars in assets as a business giant under the direct supervision of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and which has interests in nearly every sector of the Iranian economy, including l energy, telecommunications and financial services.

EIKO systematically violated the rights of dissidents by confiscating land and property from regime opponents, including political opponents, religious minorities and Iranians in exile, the Treasury said in 2021 in sanctioning Mokhber. The European Union had also sanctioned Mokhber for a time along with others over his concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

As head of EIKO, Mokhber oversaw efforts to make a COVID-19 vaccine at the height of the pandemic, committing to making tens of millions of doses. Only a fraction of this amount has been made public, without explanation.

Mokhber previously worked in the banking and telecommunications sector. He also worked at the Mostazafan Foundation, another bonyad which is a major conglomerate that manages the country's megaprojects and businesses. There, he became embroiled in a bitter legal dispute between mobile phone service providers Turkcell and South African company MTN over possible entry into the Iranian market.

MTN eventually entered Iran. According to a filing by Turkcell, Mokhber requested help from MTN to secure certain defense equipment in exchange for possible collaboration with Turkcell.

Mokhber used improper influence to the extent of negotiating with and on behalf of the supreme leader in favor of MTN, Turkcell later alleged in a court filing. An MTN report later said there had been no arms transfer, while acknowledging that Mokhber played a role in Iran's decision to partner with MTN.

Iranian media reports suggest that Mokhber, who holds a doctorate in international law, played a crucial role in Iranian efforts to circumvent Western sanctions against its oil industry.

Mokhber has been a member of Iran's Discernment Council since 2022, which advises the supreme leader and settles disputes between Parliament and the Guardian Council, Iran's constitutional watchdog that also oversees the country's elections.

Mokhber was born on September 1, 1955, in Dezful, Khuzestan province, southwest Iran, into a religious family. He served as an officer in the Revolutionary Guard medical corps during the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s, according to the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran.

Mokhber used the vast wealth accumulated by EIKO at the expense of the Iranian people to reward regime insiders like himself, UANI said. Managing the patronage network earned him the sympathy of the supreme leader, but at a price.

___

Associated Press writers Amir Vahdat and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.