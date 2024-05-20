Entertainment
Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber named interim president – NBC Los Angeles
Iran's first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, was named interim president of the Islamic Republic on Monday after the death of President Ebrahim Raïssi in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the country.
Mokhber, 68, has largely remained in the shadows compared to other politicians in Iran's Shiite theocracy. Raisi's death under the Constitution propelled Mokhber to the forefront of the public eye. He is expected to serve as interim president for around 50 days before Iran's mandatory presidential elections.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced Mokhber's appointment in a condolence message he shared for Raisi's death in Sunday's accident. The helicopter was found in northwest Iran on Monday.
Despite his low public profile, Mokhber has held important positions within the country's power structure, particularly within the bonyads, or charitable foundations. These groups were fueled by donations or assets seized after the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution, particularly those previously associated with the Iranian shah or those in his government.
Mokhber oversaw a bonyad known in English as the Execution of the Order of Imam Khomeini, or EIKO, in reference to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The U.S. Treasury said the organization oversees billions of dollars in assets as a business giant under the direct supervision of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and which has interests in nearly every sector of the Iranian economy, including l energy, telecommunications and financial services.
EIKO systematically violated the rights of dissidents by confiscating land and property from regime opponents, including political opponents, religious minorities and Iranians in exile, the Treasury said in 2021 in sanctioning Mokhber. The European Union had also sanctioned Mokhber for a time along with others over his concerns about Iran's nuclear program.
As head of EIKO, Mokhber oversaw efforts to make a COVID-19 vaccine at the height of the pandemic, committing to making tens of millions of doses. Only a fraction of this amount has been made public, without explanation.
Mokhber previously worked in the banking and telecommunications sector. He also worked at the Mostazafan Foundation, another bonyad which is a major conglomerate that manages the country's megaprojects and businesses. There, he became embroiled in a bitter legal dispute between mobile phone service providers Turkcell and South African company MTN over possible entry into the Iranian market.
MTN eventually entered Iran. According to a filing by Turkcell, Mokhber requested help from MTN to secure certain defense equipment in exchange for possible collaboration with Turkcell.
Mokhber used improper influence to the extent of negotiating with and on behalf of the supreme leader in favor of MTN, Turkcell later alleged in a court filing. An MTN report later said there had been no arms transfer, while acknowledging that Mokhber played a role in Iran's decision to partner with MTN.
Iranian media reports suggest that Mokhber, who holds a doctorate in international law, played a crucial role in Iranian efforts to circumvent Western sanctions against its oil industry.
Mokhber has been a member of Iran's Discernment Council since 2022, which advises the supreme leader and settles disputes between Parliament and the Guardian Council, Iran's constitutional watchdog that also oversees the country's elections.
Mokhber was born on September 1, 1955, in Dezful, Khuzestan province, southwest Iran, into a religious family. He served as an officer in the Revolutionary Guard medical corps during the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s, according to the advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran.
Mokhber used the vast wealth accumulated by EIKO at the expense of the Iranian people to reward regime insiders like himself, UANI said. Managing the patronage network earned him the sympathy of the supreme leader, but at a price.
___
Associated Press writers Amir Vahdat and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/national-international/who-is-irans-first-vice-president-mohammad-mokhber-appointed-acting-president-after-crash/3416110/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Real baby reindeer stalker sent Keir Starmer over 200 emails
- Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber named interim president – NBC Los Angeles
- Cricket in Morrisville: City leaders are considering upgrades to Church Street Park to attract major cricket events
- Intereuropa to withdraw from the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
- Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Best Early Bird Deals
- Government lied about infected blood scandal: inquiry chairman
- [CEK FAKTA] Prabowo Subianto admits he can sell the country on orders from President Joko Widodo
- Trump says Paxton would make a good U.S. attorney general
- Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar and more…
- No. 24 Baseball Preview: Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
- High school student designs prom dress inspired by The Princess and the Frog
- Erdoan accuses Eurovision contest of threatening family | Eurovision 2024