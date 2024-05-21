Entertainment
Q&A with “Solo” actor Thodore Pellerin
Thodore Pellerin in “Solo”.
Music Box Movies
Solo takes place largely in a drag bar where Simon (Thodore Pellerin) regularly performs. When Olivier (Flix Maritaud) arrives with a new act for the club, he and Simon spark an attraction and quickly become a couple. They even start playing together. But their relationship hits a problem as Olivier becomes more controlling, keeping Simon away from his family. Plus, when Claire (Anne-Marie Cadieux), Simon's successful mother, returns after a long absence, Simon craves her elusive affection. Pellerin gives a superb performance as a young man who absorbs Olivier's constant criticism and Claire's passive-aggressive behavior, until he reaches a breaking point. He generates empathy even when he is in his weakest moment. Maritaud is also fantastic in his club scenes and when Olivier is toxic. And the performances on stage are breathtaking.
Pellerin spoke with Gay City News about performing in drag and Solo.
What appealed to you about the role of Simon? Were you interested in doing drag?
It was a strange process. Sophie and I had worked together for a long time. It wasn't like the usual process where you read it and then project into it and start the work to get to the character. Sophie told me about the project 2 or 3 years before filming. So it was a slow preparation to find out what the film would be, who the character would be and what the themes of the film would be. It's hard to say what attracted me to Simon. I got to know the character through conversations. At the Family First wrap party, I told him that I would really like to play a drag queen at some point. I've always been more interested in actresses than actors. Playing a drag queen isn't being a woman, it's very different, but it's a space where I'm allowed to really tap into femininity, or an extreme version of femininity, or in a certain idea of femininity. It was something I wanted to do. I loved doing it, but it was terrifying.
Can you talk about your preparation for playing the role and finding the character by doing the makeup, outfits and learning the choreography?
We started the physical work with the choreographer quite early. I learned to walk in heels a few months before I started filming, so that [showed] me what physics needed to be there. Makeup, clothes and wigs are a big part of it. The process I was interested in was: How can I feel that this is where I am most comfortable and most luminous? that is how [drag queens] feel. They are at their best and most confident on stage. I also had to allow myself to be in this space. This process was very interesting. It also says a lot about how Simon would be in his daily life when he's not cross-dressing. It comes and goes, and it's not entirely who he is, but it's a big part of him. When does it come out or when is it mastered? The last number in the film was the first one we shot, and it was the only one for which we didn't have a choreographer. It was the first time I was with an audience of gay people wanting to see a drag show. It was terrifying, but it gave me a lot of insight into an important aspect of Simon's life. You can't really prepare for it. You have to do it and feel it. All these things, you can't imagine or know how you feel, but when you do them, it's like that.
Simon is told that he gets his strength and power from flirting. He says he has to feel it. Why is drag so essential to Simon? What does he get from his performance?
This space you are allowed to be in. What was interesting about the process was allowing myself to be comfortable in this extreme or satirical femininity. You have to deconstruct a lot. At first I was intimidated and since we were with real drag queens, there was a certain dynamic, humor and poetry that created a space. It became this space for us to be on stage and perform. It was very playful, and an environment where we felt like our characters, and we were in control or in a space of extreme force. It's a space where who you are is glorified and truly seen and where you can amplify things that need to be mastered. That femininity becomes a value, and you play with that and it becomes extremely empowering and validated.
What observations do you make about Simon's relationship with Olivier? Why does Simon put up with Olivier's toxic manipulative behavior?
For me it was an important thing. Why does he stay? Why doesn't he leave? Simon is basically young, not in age, but he is green. He was not in direct contact with the world. He's gay, he flirts and he's open about it. His family accepts; he has strong fundamental relationships with his sister and father. His mother is gone. Otherwise, his world is a bit of a nest. He's always been pretty comfortable, so this is the first time he's been hit by something this hard. The parallels with his mother are clear.
Let's talk about Simon's relationship with his mother, who also manipulates him. Why does he need Claire's approval so desperately?
There is an important aspect to wanting be her mother, to match what she is. There is perhaps an aspect of this in Olivier that is more daring; he's more punk, dirtier, more worldly. Olivier is able to make his own costumes, where Simon collaborates with his sister. Both [Olivier and Claire] are embodiments of things Simon wants to be and aspires to become in different ways. They are both inaccessible characters and their love is completely conditional. It's give and take, and it's addictive in relationships when you feel seen and feel like you're a part of something and when it's taken away from you, you wonder why. What did I do? What was I like when I was given love and how can I become that loving person who is loved again? It's a constant modulation and you work to be that version of yourself that deserves love and attention. This constant work within you creates dissociation and you don't know what you feel. Simon runs after his mother and Olivier, but he is cut off from himself.
Solo | Directed by Sophie Dupuis | Opening on May 24 at the IFC Center | Distributed by Music Box Films
|
Sources
2/ https://gaycitynews.com/interview-solo-film-actor-theodore-pellerin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on his election as president of Chad
- SL – Indonesia commits to strengthening bilateral relations – Sri Lanka Mirror – Right to know. The power to change
- Q&A with “Solo” actor Thodore Pellerin
- Sweden beats France, while Great Britain and Poland are relegated to the ice hockey world
- Timon Ministries Need Clothing Donations
- The bubble will inflate another 20% before bursting
- Governor Glenn Youngkin | Governor.Virginia.gov
- Erdogan appoints a new “commissioner” to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which destabilizes FM Fidan
- Britain owes Caribbean countries $205 billion in compensation, a Cambridge academic has revealed.
- USA Gymnastics Announces Qualifiers for 2024 Xfinity USA Gymnastics Championships • USA Gymnastics
- Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, 88, votes – News
- TCU wins NCAA Men's Tennis National Championship