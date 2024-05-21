Courtney B. Vance Named Harvard Alumni Day Speaker





Actor, producer and writer Courtney B. Vance 82 will be the guest speaker at the third annual Harvard Alumni Day, a University-wide celebration of alumni hosted by the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA ). The event, which will take place on Friday, May 31, also includes recognition of the 2024 Harvard Medalists, remarks from Interim President Alan Garber, an alumni parade and a Yard Party with food and drinks. “I am delighted to welcome Courtney B. Vance back to Harvard,” HAA President Tracy Ty Moore II ’06 said in a statement. An empathetic and creative genius, he captivates audiences with his realistic and nuanced portrayals of interesting public figures, and he brings fictional characters to life with honesty and depth. But his impact extends beyond his brilliant artistic talent. By strengthening the lives and careers of her fellow artists and giving back to the community, Courtney demonstrates how Harvard alumni can uplift others in ways that are meaningful and aligned with their values. Over a 40-year career, Vance has played a wide range of characters on screen and stage. His performance as Johnnie Cochran on FX The People vs. OJ Simson: American Crime Story won him Emmy, Critics Choice and NAACP Image Awards. For his work on stage, Vance won the Tony Award for Best Actor in Nora Ephrons. A lucky guy. Other film roles include Lovecraft Country, Genius: Aretha, And Hamburger Hill, and other stage performances include Fences And Six DEGREES OF SEPARATION. In addition to his acting role, Vance chairs the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which provides educational resources to individuals pursuing careers in the performing arts. During the pandemic, he helped organize a fundraiser that distributed more than $6.1 million to more than 6,500 SAG-AFTRA artists and their families. He also runs the Entertainment Industry Council, which supports artists, and is an ambassador for the Boys & Girls Club. He founded Bassett Vance Productions with his wife, actress Angela Bassett, and both work with community organizations including UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity and the American Foundation for AIDS Research. I am very excited to return home to Harvard and see my alumni family, Vance said in the HAA announcement. And having the opportunity to speak to the Harvard community is an honor. I'm looking forward to what I know will be a wonderful day. Harvard Alumni Day begins at 11 a.m. and takes place at Harvard Yard, with a live stream for those who cannot attend in person. All former students of the University are invited to attend. For more details and to register, visit https://alumni.harvard.edu/programs-events/harvard-alumni-day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2024/05/harvard-commencement-2024-alumni-day-speaker-announced-courtney-b-vance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos