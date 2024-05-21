The unstoppable duo of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos

CANNES, France (AP) Before a reporter even asks a question, Emma Pierre And Yorgos Lanthimos spit out a series of overlapping answers.

We have a great relationship, Lanthimos begins. We love working together, adds Stone. It was cool to do a modern piece. Going back to some of the first things, Lanthimos says. A throwback, says Stone. Our relationship has evolved over time, adds Lanthimos.

Totally, says Stone.

Stone and Lanthimos have now refined their approach. They are barely removed from the Oscar campaign for The poor things, which resulted in four Academy Awards, including best actress for Stone. Two months later, they are together again Cannes film festival with Kinds of kindness, their third feature film together and their fourth film, with the 2022 short film Bleat.

We're doing a double act, Stone said, shrugging his shoulders.

Their collaboration has now become so regular and the topics of discussion so scripted that it would be easy to take them for granted. Minutes before sitting down for an interview at Cannes, a press release was issued announcing that Lanthimos and Stone would soon begin filming another film together, titled Bugonia.

As opposites as they may seem, one a 35-year-old star from Arizona, the other a 50-year-old arthouse filmmaker from Athens, they quickly formed one of the cinema's strongest director-actor partnerships, a collaboration based on a shared feeling of absurdity. and a willingness to go all-out into some very strange places.

For Stone, the connection she feels with Lanthimos is not so different from the one she has with Nathan Fielder, the dark, deadpan comedian from The curse.

I don’t say that lightly even though I know it’s easy to use that word flippantly: They’re both geniuses,” Stone says. They are. I think it's just an innate thing. It can't really be taught or described. It's just a way of seeing society and people. In fact, you are both drawn to the following themes: Why is this social structure like this? Why do we have these rules? How are we supposed to function within them?

You can catch a similar attitude in Lanthimos and Stones opening a volley of answers to unasked questions, disarming the regular rhythms of an interview. Or in the way Stone, while being a movie star, constantly belittles himself with self-deprecating sarcasm.

But you can see it together in their films. The aggressive farce of the period The favourite. Bella Baxter's childhood experience of social mores in Poor Things. In Kinds of Kindness, a triptych of extreme stories of controlling relationships, Lanthimos, in collaboration with screenwriter Efthimis Filippou, continues his idiosyncratic examinations of social conformity.

I was inspired by reading Caligula by Camus, says Lanthimos. I just started thinking about a man's control over other people's lives. Then I thought it would be interesting to explore on a more personal level what it would be like to have someone completely control your life, even down to the smallest details.

Kinds of Kindness, which Searchlight Pictures will release in theaters on June 21, was an opportunity for Stone (in addition to Bleat) to work with Lanthimos in the style of his previous films (The Lobster, ” The killing of a sacred deer » ) with Filippou.

It was an opportunity to finally be in this version of Yorgo's mind, Stone said. Before meeting him, obviously, they were the only ones I had seen.

The two had discussed directing Kinds of Kindness before Poor Things, but shot it following their Oscar-winning sequel during its lengthy post-production process due to the large amount of special effects of the film.

Do you remember we did this as quickly as possible because we were like, “I don't know what's going to happen on Poor Things? Stone recalls Lanthimos.

Every day after work we talked about it. How was it? Have you watched the rushes? What do you think? continues Stone. And he said: It's a disaster. Each day. And I would go, OK, that's what I thought.

Alternatively, Kinds of Kindness, Stone said, was free and happy and everyone will love it.

This might come as a surprise to anyone who has seen Kinds of Kindness, a three-hour series, which uses largely the same company of actors in all three stories. (Among them: Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley.) All three parts take the stories of work-life balance, marital suspicion and sexual abuse to serious and surreal levels.

For Stone, Kinds of Kindness continues a series of boldly unconventional projects, including The Curse and I Saw the TV Shine by Jane Schoenbrun, that she produced, at a time when Stone could single-handedly green-light almost anything.

The common denominator of the things I've been involved with is that they're things I want to watch, Stone says. This is the only gauge I own. If it's not something I would like, I have to go see it the day it comes out, so it's probably not a good fit for me.

But she and Lanthimos might just move the bar when it comes to what constitutes mainstream. The brutal extremes of Kinds of Kindness have led some, comparing it to Poor Things, to refer to their latest shamelessly profane coming-of-age tale about a dead woman reanimated with a child's brain as s It was a sort of general public. room attendant.

It's so funny to hear people talk about Poor Things as the conventional movie we made, Lanthimos says with a smile. I'm a little upset but then I go, no, wait, it's great that people consider the Poor Things a normal thing. We couldn't make it happen for 12 years.

Yet at this point, the collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos is so ongoing that the projects can bleed into one another. Take Stones already dancing virally in Kinds of Kindness, a moment splashed across movie trailers. Initially, it was just something Stone did between scenes in Poor Things.

She would put on a song and dance like crazy, Lanthimos said. I was like, I want you to do that with Kinds of Kindness.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Source: job