ChatGPT suspends Scarlett Johansson's voice as actor speaks out against OpenAI | ChatGPT

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out against OpenAI after the company used a voice eerily resembling hers in its new product ChatGPT.

The actor said in a statement that she was approached by OpenAI nine months ago to voice their AI system, but declined for personal reasons. Johansson was shocked and angry when she heard the voice option, which sounded so eerily like mine that my closest friends and the media couldn't tell the difference, she said.

OpenAI removed a heavily promoted voice option from ChatGPT on Monday, following widespread backlash and comparisons of Johansson to the feminine, flirtatious voice that sounded almost identical to Scarlett Johansson.

The company used the voice, which it calls Sky, during its widely publicized event last week showcasing the capabilities of the new ChatGPT-4o artificial intelligence model. The researchers spoke with the AI ​​assistant to demonstrate Sky's customizable and responsive assignments, which users and members of the media could immediately see. compared with to Johansson's companion character AI in Spike Jonze's 2013 film Her.

Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman seemed to suggest that the voice design intentionally mimicked Johansson's character, posting a one-word tweet after the presentation that simply said it. Less than a week later, OpenAI felt compelled to explicitly clarify that Sky was not based on Johansson. The company published a blog post about the creation of Sky and claimed that it values ​​the dubbing industry.

Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to another professional actress using her own natural voice, the blog reads. To protect their privacy, we cannot share the names of our voice talents.

Johansson said that when Altman initially approached her for the project, he told her that he thought that by voicing the system, I could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers feel at home. comfortable with the seismic shift regarding humans and AI. He said he thought my voice would comfort people.

She claimed that Altman contacted his agent again to ask me to reconsider my decision, two days before the voice was released. She said her lawyers then contacted OpenAI to have the voice removed.

While many commentators have noted Sky's similarities to Johansson on Her, including Johansson's husband and Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost during a segment in the show's season finale , others wondered why the voice was so flattering and gendered. You can really say one man built this technology, Daily Show host Desi Lydic joked last week. She says I have all the information in the world, but I don't know anything.

OpenAI said it selected ChatGPT's voice based on a series of criteria, including timeless quality and an approachable voice that inspires trust. OpenAI reviewed hundreds of voiceover submissions over a five-month period last year, the company said, releasing five different voice options for its ChatGPT in September. The chosen actors then flew to San Francisco for recording sessions which allowed OpenAI to train its models on their voices.

The company withdrew its Sky voice days after several senior members of its security team resigned, with key researcher Jan Leike saying after his departure that the company prioritized shiny products over culture and security processes. Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman defended the company over the weekend, saying it wouldn't release a product if there were security concerns.

OpenAI's blog post Sunday about its ChatGPT voice creation also made numerous mentions of the company's collaboration with entertainment industry professionals and paying voice actors for their work. AI companies, particularly OpenAI, have faced intense backlash, including lawsuits, from artists, creators and media companies over allegations of copyright violations. author and the fear that AI will replace human workers. Major entertainment unions, such as Sag-Aftra, have gone on strike over issues including how their likenesses will be used by artificial intelligence.