Entertainment
ChatGPT suspends Scarlett Johansson's voice as actor speaks out against OpenAI | ChatGPT
Scarlett Johansson has spoken out against OpenAI after the company used a voice eerily resembling hers in its new product ChatGPT.
The actor said in a statement that she was approached by OpenAI nine months ago to voice their AI system, but declined for personal reasons. Johansson was shocked and angry when she heard the voice option, which sounded so eerily like mine that my closest friends and the media couldn't tell the difference, she said.
OpenAI removed a heavily promoted voice option from ChatGPT on Monday, following widespread backlash and comparisons of Johansson to the feminine, flirtatious voice that sounded almost identical to Scarlett Johansson.
The company used the voice, which it calls Sky, during its widely publicized event last week showcasing the capabilities of the new ChatGPT-4o artificial intelligence model. The researchers spoke with the AI assistant to demonstrate Sky's customizable and responsive assignments, which users and members of the media could immediately see. compared with to Johansson's companion character AI in Spike Jonze's 2013 film Her.
Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman seemed to suggest that the voice design intentionally mimicked Johansson's character, posting a one-word tweet after the presentation that simply said it. Less than a week later, OpenAI felt compelled to explicitly clarify that Sky was not based on Johansson. The company published a blog post about the creation of Sky and claimed that it values the dubbing industry.
Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to another professional actress using her own natural voice, the blog reads. To protect their privacy, we cannot share the names of our voice talents.
Johansson said that when Altman initially approached her for the project, he told her that he thought that by voicing the system, I could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers feel at home. comfortable with the seismic shift regarding humans and AI. He said he thought my voice would comfort people.
She claimed that Altman contacted his agent again to ask me to reconsider my decision, two days before the voice was released. She said her lawyers then contacted OpenAI to have the voice removed.
While many commentators have noted Sky's similarities to Johansson on Her, including Johansson's husband and Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost during a segment in the show's season finale , others wondered why the voice was so flattering and gendered. You can really say one man built this technology, Daily Show host Desi Lydic joked last week. She says I have all the information in the world, but I don't know anything.
OpenAI said it selected ChatGPT's voice based on a series of criteria, including timeless quality and an approachable voice that inspires trust. OpenAI reviewed hundreds of voiceover submissions over a five-month period last year, the company said, releasing five different voice options for its ChatGPT in September. The chosen actors then flew to San Francisco for recording sessions which allowed OpenAI to train its models on their voices.
The company withdrew its Sky voice days after several senior members of its security team resigned, with key researcher Jan Leike saying after his departure that the company prioritized shiny products over culture and security processes. Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman defended the company over the weekend, saying it wouldn't release a product if there were security concerns.
OpenAI's blog post Sunday about its ChatGPT voice creation also made numerous mentions of the company's collaboration with entertainment industry professionals and paying voice actors for their work. AI companies, particularly OpenAI, have faced intense backlash, including lawsuits, from artists, creators and media companies over allegations of copyright violations. author and the fear that AI will replace human workers. Major entertainment unions, such as Sag-Aftra, have gone on strike over issues including how their likenesses will be used by artificial intelligence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/may/20/chatgpt-scarlett-johansson-voice
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- EDITORIAL | Xi Jinping in Europe highlights self-serving diplomacy
- Auditors failed to sound the alarm before 75% of UK businesses collapsed.
- ChatGPT suspends Scarlett Johansson's voice as actor speaks out against OpenAI | ChatGPT
- Lunsford-Shenkman and Yesavage named Golden Spikes Award semifinalists
- Bella Hadid makes her comeback on the red carpet in a transparent dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
- Energy demand from AI, electric vehicles and big tech is now the energy sector's No. 1 concern.
- Schumer seeks to pave the way for AI legislation
- Genetic testing may reveal Ozempic and Wigovi weight loss potential
- US could sanction Georgian politicians for 'defending democracy' – POLITICO
- The unstoppable duo of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos
- Leaked official wallpaper reveals colors of Google Pixel 9 series
- The president of Iran has died in a helicopter crash