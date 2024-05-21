Take the metro to the LA Latino International Film Festival in Hollywood and LA Live!

The premier Latino film festival in the United States is back!

Join @LALIFF to celebrate the 23rd annual LOS ANGELES LATINO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL from May 29 to June 2, 2023, in the heart of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles.

Use promo code GOMETRO_10 to get 10% off your tickets today at www.LALIFF.org!

LALIFF highlights the incredible work being done in film, television and music by some of the world's most dynamic storytellers.

To get to TCL Chinese Theaters, take the B (red) subway line to the Hollywood/Highland station. The theater is just a few steps away.

Parking is available at the North Hollywood, Universal City/Studio City and Westlake Macarthur Park stations on the B Line as well as at other car parks in metro stations.

To get to Regal LA Live, connect to the A, B, D, E, or J line and exit at the 7th St./Metro Center station or the A, E, or J line to the Pico station.

To plan your trip, on your phone or computer, popular tools/apps include: Google Maps, Apple Cards, the Transit app, the Moovit app And metro.net.

Your safety is what matters most to us and we want to ensure that you enjoy a safe, clean and comfortable ride. But we also need your help! If you see anything during your trip, please report it using ourTransit Watch appa quick, simple and anonymous way to log in directly to Metro Security at any time. Use the app to report suspicious activity or security issues. But also remember to call 911 in an emergency.

Like that: As Loading…

Related