'Prison Break' Alumna Sarah Wayne Callies Recalls When Show Actor Spit in Her Face





Sarah Wayne Callies talks about her experience filming Prison Escape. The actress appeared on Rachel Bilson's podcast General ideas and spoke about “rampant misogyny” and the challenges she faced being “the only woman around.” “I mean, an actor on this show spit in my face. And I was like, 'Holy shit,'” Callies said. Callies surprised Bilson and her co-host Olivia Allen during the reveal, with the Prison Escape alum saying she'll “make it on the podcast” about the series she co-hosts with Paul Adelstein. “We’ll talk about it one day, but there were… There were things. For example, I would come home some evenings and have to spend an hour convincing my husband not to hospitalize someone,” she said. Prison Escape ran for four seasons on Fox between 2005 and 2009. The series ended with a TV movie called The final break in 2009. In 2017, Fox resurrected the series for a limited series that lasted nine episodes. The series also starred Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, Robert Knepper, Amaury Nolasco and more. Callies pointed out that “some of the guys were great, and some of them were total gentlemen.” Although the actress says her podcast needs to be reviewed Prison Escape It's “a kind of medicine to take you back,” she was hesitant to watch the show again. “I didn't want it to send me into a spiral of, 'What did I let them do to me?' What did I let them tell me? What did I put up with? What didn’t I report?’” she said.

