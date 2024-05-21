Entertainment
The beloved sitcom actor attended his own character's funeral in costume for the latest series
Featured Image Credit: CBS
The actor who played George Cooper on the beloved sitcom Young Sheldon He may have had to suffer the loss of the character, but that didn't stop him from attending his funeral.
Saying goodbye to TV show characters can be difficult for viewers, so I can't even imagine what it must be like for the actors who spent years bringing them to life.
Lance Barber landed the role of George Sr. in Young Sheldon in 2017, and later made another appearance as Sheldon's father in The Big Bang Theory in 2018.
After seven years on television, Young Sheldon ended last week with an episode titled “Funeral,” which addresses the aftermath of George Sr.'s unexpected death.
Obviously it wouldn't make sense for George's character to be sitting in the crowd at the funeral, but after filming over 140 episodes of Young Sheldon, Barber obviously didn't want to miss his grand finale.
In order to blend in with the crowd, Barber dressed up as a female version of himself, an entirely new character nicknamed Georgina.
Barber found a way to make an appearance in the finale. (Instagram/@raeganrevord)
Images of the actor, wearing a gray wig and yellow glasses and holding a handbag, were shared on Instagram by Raegan Revord, who played Missy in the series.
“Fun fact: Lance dressed up as Georgina and attended her [own] funeral,” Revord wrote alongside the image.
In a wide shot from the episode, “Georgina” can be seen sitting in the back of the church during the funeral.
Barber could be seen in disguise among the crowd. (TikTok/@coopers_family1/CBS)
Although the cameo marked Barber's final appearance in the series, his last scene as George actually took place in the previous episode, when he was seen leaving for work.
Thinking it was just another day, George's family barely acknowledged his departure. It was only later that she realized that she would never have the chance to see him again.
Executive Producer Steve Holland spoke to Variety about the decision to end Barber's role as they have, since The Big Bang Theory had already revealed that Sheldon's father was dead.
Fans welcomed the end of the series. (X)
“We always knew we were going to fix this this season,” Holland said of last season. “We always knew we were going to attend the funeral this season. And we always knew George's death would happen off-screen, that we didn't want to attend it. It was just a question of when.
“There was a version of this, as we talked about earlier, where it would have been: the finale would have been death and funeral. I think it was Chuck. [Lorre, executive producer] who said: “It is above all a positive and uplifting show. Let's not leave the public immersed in their grief. Let's watch the family begin to come back together and end with some hope.
“So that changed when we were going to do it.”
Fans remained emotional after saying goodbye to George and Young Sheldon itself, with viewers turning to X to describe the ending as “perfect”.
Topics: Cinema and television, Viral
|
