Construction begins this week on the first phase of the Hollywood Boulevard expansion project





Clark and Henderson County officials will begin the first phase of the Hollywood Boulevard extension project on May 21. The project is designed to provide easier access to the east side of the Las Vegas Valley between the residential areas of Sunrise Manor and the commercial and employment areas of the City of Henderson. “This project will be a welcome addition to residents who live in the northeast and southeast portions of the Las Vegas Valley,” said Commissioner Gibson, whose District G commission includes Henderson. “This will improve traffic flow and provide easier access to Henderson. It will also serve as an alternate route to Boulder Highway and I-515. Construction on the first phase of the $12.3 million project begins Monday at Russell Road and Wiesner Way and work will continue south to Galleria Drive. As part of the project, Hollywood Boulevard will be expanded from two lanes to a four-lane roadway with a new sidewalk, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, bike lanes, street lights and a roundabout added to the east of the lots baseball field at Silver Bowl Park. The project also includes the addition of new storm drainage facilities and improvements to the intersections of Galleria Drive and Wiesner Way and Russell Road and Hollywood Boulevard, as well as a new park access road and parking lot improvements. The first phase of work is expected to last 12 months. Work is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Phase 2 of the project will extend Hollywood Boulevard to Vegas Valley Drive and include a bridge over the Las Vegas Wash and improved recreational access to the Clark County Wetlands Park and a new trailhead that will connect to the entire of the park's trail network. The estimated cost for the two phases of the project is $74 million. Construction of phase 2 of the project is expected to begin in 2026. ### Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing superior service with integrity, respect and accountability. With jurisdiction over the famous Las Vegas Strip and an area equivalent to New Jersey, Clark is the 11th largest county in the nation and provides extensive regional services to 2.4 million citizens and 43 million visitors annually. Included are the nation's 7th busiest airport, clean air, social services and the state's largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The county also provides municipal services traditionally provided by cities to 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. These include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development.

