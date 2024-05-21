Ceara Conway and Anna Roberts Gevalt will perform at the Pocahontas County Opera on May 31





Pocahontas, Co. (WVDN) The Pocahontas County Opera will host the season finale performance, featuring internationally renowned Irish singer and visual artist Ceara Conway, joined by Anna Roberts Gevalt, on May 31 at 7:30 p.m. The Opera House looks forward to an upcoming event where history and contemporary art collide as Ceara Conway, renowned for her captivating vocal and visual talent, performs. She has recently completed a successful series of performances and exhibitions in Europe and has received accolades from the Arts Council of Ireland as well as nominations for the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards. For my residency, I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to work with Anna Roberts Gevalt, a singer/visual artist who I have admired for a long time since hearing her stunning album Anna and Elizabeth. Anna and I's artistic practices have similar resonances and intersections, we have both studied and worked as visual artists and have subsequently merged and fused singing as part of our contemporary work. We've kept in touch online over the past few weeks, sharing songs and material and developing ideas. We will spend a few days preparing for a unique performance, Conway shared, reflecting on the creative journey that led to the performance. The Opera House, a cornerstone of cultural enrichment in Pocahontas County, offers this performance as part of its commitment to inclusiveness and accessibility. An informal, family-friendly atmosphere ensures that everyone, from local community members to international guests, feels at home. Special accommodations are available upon request to ensure a welcoming experience for people with disabilities. Tickets are moderately priced, $10 for adults, with free admission for those 17 and under. Available for purchase onpocahontasoperahouse.orgthe 4th Avenue Gallery in Marlinton, and out the door on event night, this show embodies the Opera House's mission to bring diverse audiences together to celebrate arts and culture. The Opera sincerely thanks the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, as well as Pocahontas County Theaters, Fairs and Festivals, Mid-Atlantic Arts, and the West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau Pocahontas County for their continued support. This collaboration and community support ensures that the Opera House remains a beacon of vibrant cultural heritage and exchange.

