Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Left Home At 15 And Has No Interest In Bollywood: He's A Very Simple Boy | Hindi Cinema News

For those who don't know, Akshay got married to the actress-writer Twinkle Khanna in 2001. The couple are the proud parents of Aarav, born in 2002, and Nitara, born in 2012. Akshay Kumar makes electoral debut in 2024 Lok Sabha elections; His Hilarious Response to “Standing in Line” Will Leave You Divided Akshay Kumar who looks after his son Aarav and daughter Late A man's life away from the spotlight is rarely discussed in public. He, however, made an exception for cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's brand new Jio Cinema chat show Dhawan Karenge as Akshay revealed that Aarav didn't want to be a part of films and wanted to pursue a career in fashion.While speaking on the show, Akshay revealed that he never wanted Aarav to leave home at the age of 15 to study abroad. He said: My son Aarav is studying at the University of London . He left home at the age of 15. He always liked to study and wanted to be alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn't want him to leave. However, I couldn't stop it because I left home when I was 14.Akshay praised his son for not splurging on designer clothes, getting punished and handling all the household chores himself. He said: He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, he makes utensils and doesn't even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a flea market, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn't believe in waste.Given that both his parents and grandparents worked in the film industry, it would be natural for Aarav to pursue a career in the same field. The star, however, revealed that her son was not interested in cinema. We never forced him to do anything; he is interested in fashion, he does not want to be part of cinema. He came to me and told me I didn't want to make films. I said it's your life, do what you want to do, he said.Moreover, Akshay congratulated himself and his wife for making Aarav a simple man. He said, “I am happy with the way Twinkle and I have raised Aarav; he is a very simple boy. On the other hand, my daughter likes clothes.For those who don't know, Akshay got married to the actress-writer Twinkle Khanna in 2001. The couple are the proud parents of Aarav, born in 2002, and Nitara, born in 2012.

