Entertainment
Mayor Eric Adams could cancel Diddy's key to New York City
The fallout from the video showing Sean Diddy Combs assaulting his ex Cassie Ventura continues, as New York City Mayor Eric Adams is potentially reconsidering Diddy's key to the city's award, according to PIX11.
Adams presented the award to the Harlem native in Times Square in 2023for his contributions to music, business and philanthropy, according to the mayor's office. The mayor was happy to hand over the key, telling Diddy on stage, “The bad boy of entertainment gets the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!”
But the recently released video of Diddy violently attacking his ex-girlfriend in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 has raised questions about whether the rapper should still be in possession of that award, especially since Adams has banked on its political program. fight against domestic violence in the city.
In an interview with PIX11 on Monday, Adams acknowledged that he was deeply disturbed by the video and that he was analyzing everything to determine what actions the city could take in reference to the price.
I think we were all deeply disturbed by watching this frightening video of the young woman being assaulted by him, Adams noted. That said, the committee has never canceled a key before, he added, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps will be.
As Adams awaits the team to make a final decision on Diddy's key to the city, Diddy himself attempted to salvage his reputation, releasing a video acknowledging footage of the weekend's assault, in which he apologizes to viewers but doesn't mention Ventura. name.
