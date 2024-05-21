Senator Mark Warner and Tommy Norment discuss all things politics at the Commonwealth Conversations finale

WILLIAMSBURG Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and former Senator Tommy Norment (R-VA) concluded the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce's Commonwealth Conversations speaker series on May 17, held at the Williamsburg Lodge.

Warner, who served as Virginia's governor from 2002 to 2006, is a bipartisan leader working across the aisle to find real solutions for Virginians. He currently serves as Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and is a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees.

Norment began his political career on the James City County Board of Supervisors in 1987. He was later elected to the State Senate in 1991. During his tenure in the Senate, Norment gained a reputation for being one of the Commonwealth's most effective legislators and was elected to serve as both majority and minority leader of Senate Republicans. Norment retired from public service in 2023.

Both Norment and Warner worked together across the aisle throughout their tenures in the Senate. The two remain friends to this day.

Norment began the discussion by highlighting some of Warner's early work. Warner was the first in his family to go to college and spent 20 years in the tech industry before moving into public office.

In light of the ongoing news regarding TikTok's ban and Warner's experience in the tech space, he was quick to share his feelings on the app.

“TikTok is a national security issue. 170 million Americans, 90 minutes a day, this data is transmitted directly to the Chinese government. ByteDance (the company that owns TikTok) is a Chinese company, and although China is a great nation, it is run by a communist party. TikTok is a more powerful propaganda tool than Fox News and MSNBC combined,” Warner said.

Later in the conversation, Warner brought up TikTok again.

“I call on American investors to maintain this creativity and commitment, but to different standards. At the same time, I strongly believe that whether it's TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, we need some rules here. Whether it's children under 16 or under 18, if we don't put children's safety online more first because of the manipulation that takes place on these platforms, we won't We have no surveillance at all. If you think things are bad now, wait until you have the tools that artificial intelligence brings,” Warner said.

Warner also discussed some upcoming bills in the Senate, particularly the Credit Card Competition Act.

“This law is a battle between retailers and banks. Every time you use a credit card, interchange fees are used. Retailers say banks charge too much, banks say it's necessary for security reasons. Banks also say people want this for rewards points. I have not supported and will not support the Credit Card Competition Act,” Warner said.

According to Congress.gov, the law states that “the Federal Reserve must prohibit certain credit card issuers with assets in excess of $100 billion from restricting the number of networks on which electronic credit card transactions can be processed.” These transactions must be capable of being processed on at least two networks and must not be limited to networks (1) owned by or affiliated with the issuer, (2) designated as posing a national security risk, or (3) that have the largest market. share of credit cards issued.

The law is currently still circulating in the legislature.

The Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce is actively working on the next season of Commonwealth Conversations and more information will be available soon.